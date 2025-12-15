- Croissance
Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System
Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.
Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.
Core Strategy & Technology:
-
Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction
-
Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management
-
Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions
-
Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup
Advanced Risk Management Features:
-
Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)
-
Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels
-
Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control
-
Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions
-
Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection
Key Configuration Options:
-
Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles
-
Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage
-
Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods
-
Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings
Technical Specifications:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended
-
Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)
-
Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)
Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.