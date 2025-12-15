シグナルセクション
Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
レビュー0件
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -17%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
76
利益トレード:
20 (26.31%)
損失トレード:
56 (73.68%)
ベストトレード:
8.26 USD
最悪のトレード:
-2.64 USD
総利益:
66.24 USD (6 673 pips)
総損失:
-101.21 USD (9 693 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (11.08 USD)
最大連続利益:
11.08 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
-0.17
取引アクティビティ:
52.52%
最大入金額:
5.64%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
66
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.79
長いトレード:
37 (48.68%)
短いトレード:
39 (51.32%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.65
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.46 USD
平均利益:
3.31 USD
平均損失:
-1.81 USD
最大連続の負け:
21 (-38.05 USD)
最大連続損失:
-38.05 USD (21)
月間成長:
-17.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
40.01 USD
最大の:
44.20 USD (21.65%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
21.63% (44.17 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.80% (1.59 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 62
EURUSD.r 14
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.r -34
EURUSD.r -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.r -3K
EURUSD.r 24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +8.26 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 21
最大連続利益: +11.08 USD
最大連続損失: -38.05 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FPMarketsLLC-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 19:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 01:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
