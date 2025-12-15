SinaisSeções
Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
0 comentários
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -17%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
76
Negociações com lucro:
20 (26.31%)
Negociações com perda:
56 (73.68%)
Melhor negociação:
8.26 USD
Pior negociação:
-2.64 USD
Lucro bruto:
66.24 USD (6 673 pips)
Perda bruta:
-101.21 USD (9 693 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (11.08 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
11.08 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.17
Atividade de negociação:
52.52%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.64%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
66
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.79
Negociações longas:
37 (48.68%)
Negociações curtas:
39 (51.32%)
Fator de lucro:
0.65
Valor esperado:
-0.46 USD
Lucro médio:
3.31 USD
Perda média:
-1.81 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
21 (-38.05 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-38.05 USD (21)
Crescimento mensal:
-17.49%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
40.01 USD
Máximo:
44.20 USD (21.65%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
21.63% (44.17 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.80% (1.59 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 62
EURUSD.r 14
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.r -34
EURUSD.r -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.r -3K
EURUSD.r 24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +8.26 USD
Pior negociação: -3 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 21
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +11.08 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -38.05 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 19:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 01:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
