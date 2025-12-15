信号部分
Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
14
盈利交易:
5 (35.71%)
亏损交易:
9 (64.29%)
最好交易:
2.97 USD
最差交易:
-1.79 USD
毛利:
14.80 USD (1 494 pips)
毛利亏损:
-15.40 USD (1 464 pips)
最大连续赢利:
2 (5.91 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.91 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
52.52%
最大入金加载:
1.21%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
-0.07
长期交易:
7 (50.00%)
短期交易:
7 (50.00%)
利润因子:
0.96
预期回报:
-0.04 USD
平均利润:
2.96 USD
平均损失:
-1.71 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-8.20 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-8.20 USD (5)
每月增长:
-0.28%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.19 USD
最大值:
8.38 USD (4.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.09% (8.35 USD)
净值:
0.80% (1.59 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 13
XAUUSD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD.r 1
XAUUSD.r -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD.r 197
XAUUSD.r -167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.97 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +5.91 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.20 USD

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 01:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
