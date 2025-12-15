SignaleKategorien
Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
0 Bewertungen
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -40%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
124
Gewinntrades:
30 (24.19%)
Verlusttrades:
94 (75.81%)
Bester Trade:
13.59 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.22 USD
Bruttoprofit:
116.30 USD (11 703 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-196.63 USD (18 962 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (11.08 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
13.59 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
51.46%
Max deposit load:
8.18%
Letzter Trade:
5 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
114
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.84
Long-Positionen:
60 (48.39%)
Short-Positionen:
64 (51.61%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.59
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.09 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
21 (-38.05 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-38.05 USD (21)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-40.17%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
90.92 USD
Maximaler:
95.11 USD (46.58%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
46.56% (95.08 USD)
Kapital:
1.26% (1.44 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 110
EURUSD.r 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r -80
EURUSD.r -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r -7.3K
EURUSD.r 24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +13.59 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 21
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +11.08 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -38.05 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 19:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 01:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
