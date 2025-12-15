SeñalesSecciones
Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
0 comentarios
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -17%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
76
Transacciones Rentables:
20 (26.31%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
56 (73.68%)
Mejor transacción:
8.26 USD
Peor transacción:
-2.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
66.24 USD (6 673 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-101.21 USD (9 693 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (11.08 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
11.08 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.17
Actividad comercial:
52.52%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.64%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
66
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.79
Transacciones Largas:
37 (48.68%)
Transacciones Cortas:
39 (51.32%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.65
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.46 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.31 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.81 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
21 (-38.05 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-38.05 USD (21)
Crecimiento al mes:
-17.49%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
40.01 USD
Máxima:
44.20 USD (21.65%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
21.63% (44.17 USD)
De fondos:
0.80% (1.59 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 62
EURUSD.r 14
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.r -34
EURUSD.r -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.r -3K
EURUSD.r 24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.26 USD
Peor transacción: -3 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 21
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +11.08 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -38.05 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


No hay comentarios
