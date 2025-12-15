Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

Dynamic Straddle System : Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

Volatility Breakout Capture : Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

Adaptive Order Management : Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

Enhanced Margin Control : Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

Multi-Tier Trailing Stops : 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

Spread & Slippage Protection : Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

Trade Frequency Limits : Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

Trading Modes : Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

Position Sizing : Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

Dynamic Adjustment : Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:

Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.