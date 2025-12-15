시그널섹션
Abdul Malikul Hanan

Revoltix

Abdul Malikul Hanan
0 리뷰
4
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -30%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
183
이익 거래:
47 (25.68%)
손실 거래:
136 (74.32%)
최고의 거래:
46.01 USD
최악의 거래:
-4.72 USD
총 수익:
258.72 USD (25 989 pips)
총 손실:
-319.12 USD (30 892 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (61.76 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
61.76 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
-0.03
거래 활동:
33.39%
최대 입금량:
8.18%
최근 거래:
12 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
31
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
-0.64
롱(주식매수):
85 (46.45%)
숏(주식차입매도):
98 (53.55%)
수익 요인:
0.81
기대수익:
-0.33 USD
평균 이익:
5.50 USD
평균 손실:
-2.35 USD
연속 최대 손실:
21 (-38.05 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-38.05 USD (21)
월별 성장률:
-30.20%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
90.92 USD
최대한의:
95.11 USD (46.58%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
46.56% (95.08 USD)
자본금별:
1.35% (2.32 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 169
EURUSD.r 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.r -60
EURUSD.r -1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.r -4.9K
EURUSD.r 24
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +46.01 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 21
연속 최대 이익: +61.76 USD
연속 최대 손실: -38.05 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.26 19:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 01:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 01:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Revoltix
월별 30 USD
-30%
0
0
USD
140
USD
4
100%
183
25%
33%
0.81
-0.33
USD
47%
1:500
