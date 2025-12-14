СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / DIDI Synapse M30
Cyril Gross

DIDI Synapse M30

Cyril Gross
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 8%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
16
Прибыльных трейдов:
14 (87.50%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (12.50%)
Лучший трейд:
8.32 EUR
Худший трейд:
-24.67 EUR
Общая прибыль:
58.38 EUR (6 864 pips)
Общий убыток:
-41.74 EUR (4 910 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (23.94 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
23.94 EUR (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
8.77%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.41%
Последний трейд:
22 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
59 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.67
Длинных трейдов:
13 (81.25%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (18.75%)
Профит фактор:
1.40
Мат. ожидание:
1.04 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
4.17 EUR
Средний убыток:
-20.87 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-24.67 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-24.67 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
7.97%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
10.21 EUR
Максимальная:
24.67 EUR (9.81%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.85% (24.67 EUR)
По эквити:
10.99% (22.87 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.s 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.s 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +8.32 EUR
Худший трейд: -25 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +23.94 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -24.67 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PUPrime-Live2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

  • A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

  • A trailing stop set at 350 points

  • A trailing step of 250 points

  • 100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.

  • This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.

  • The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 18:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 18:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 18:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
DIDI Synapse M30
30 USD в месяц
8%
0
0
USD
210
EUR
2
100%
16
87%
9%
1.39
1.04
EUR
12%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.