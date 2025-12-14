- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)
The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.
The system includes:
-
A strictly defined maximum risk per trade
-
A trailing stop set at 350 points
-
A trailing step of 250 points
-
100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS
This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.
⚠️ Important notice:
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.
-
This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.
-
It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.
-
The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.
