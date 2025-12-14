信号部分
Cyril Gross

DIDI Synapse M30

Cyril Gross
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 8%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
16
盈利交易:
14 (87.50%)
亏损交易:
2 (12.50%)
最好交易:
8.32 EUR
最差交易:
-24.67 EUR
毛利:
58.38 EUR (6 864 pips)
毛利亏损:
-41.74 EUR (4 910 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (23.94 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
23.94 EUR (5)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
8.77%
最大入金加载:
4.41%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
59 分钟
采收率:
0.67
长期交易:
13 (81.25%)
短期交易:
3 (18.75%)
利润因子:
1.40
预期回报:
1.04 EUR
平均利润:
4.17 EUR
平均损失:
-20.87 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-24.67 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-24.67 EUR (1)
每月增长:
7.97%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
10.21 EUR
最大值:
24.67 EUR (9.81%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.85% (24.67 EUR)
净值:
10.99% (22.87 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.s 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.s 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8.32 EUR
最差交易: -25 EUR
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +23.94 EUR
最大连续亏损: -24.67 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

  • A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

  • A trailing stop set at 350 points

  • A trailing step of 250 points

  • 100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.

  • This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.

  • The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.


2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 18:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 18:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 18:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
