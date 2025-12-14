시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / DIDI Synapse M30
Cyril Gross

DIDI Synapse M30

Cyril Gross
0 리뷰
안정성
4
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 33%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
36
이익 거래:
34 (94.44%)
손실 거래:
2 (5.56%)
최고의 거래:
8.32 EUR
최악의 거래:
-24.67 EUR
총 수익:
107.39 EUR (12 571 pips)
총 손실:
-41.74 EUR (4 910 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
25 (72.95 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
72.95 EUR (25)
샤프 비율:
0.30
거래 활동:
9.33%
최대 입금량:
4.41%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
2.66
롱(주식매수):
27 (75.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 (25.00%)
수익 요인:
2.57
기대수익:
1.82 EUR
평균 이익:
3.16 EUR
평균 손실:
-20.87 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-24.67 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-24.67 EUR (1)
월별 성장률:
33.12%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
10.21 EUR
최대한의:
24.67 EUR (9.81%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
11.85% (24.67 EUR)
자본금별:
14.39% (30.58 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.s 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.s 7.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +8.32 EUR
최악의 거래: -25 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 25
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +72.95 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -24.67 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

  • A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

  • A trailing stop set at 100 points

  • A trailing step of 50 points

  • 100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.

  • This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.

  • The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 09:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 18:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 18:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 18:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
