리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)
The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.
The system includes:
-
A strictly defined maximum risk per trade
-
A trailing stop set at 100 points
-
A trailing step of 50 points
-
100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS
This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.
⚠️ Important notice:
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.
-
This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.
-
It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.
-
The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.
