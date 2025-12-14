⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

A trailing stop set at 350 points

A trailing step of 250 points

100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals , involves a high risk of capital loss .

This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade .

It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital , test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly , even when running fully automated.

The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.



