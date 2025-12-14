SinaisSeções
Cyril Gross

DIDI Synapse M30

Cyril Gross
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 9%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
17
Negociações com lucro:
15 (88.23%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (11.76%)
Melhor negociação:
8.32 EUR
Pior negociação:
-24.67 EUR
Lucro bruto:
60.52 EUR (7 115 pips)
Perda bruta:
-41.74 EUR (4 910 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (26.08 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
26.08 EUR (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
9.57%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.41%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
56 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.76
Negociações longas:
13 (76.47%)
Negociações curtas:
4 (23.53%)
Fator de lucro:
1.45
Valor esperado:
1.10 EUR
Lucro médio:
4.03 EUR
Perda média:
-20.87 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-24.67 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-24.67 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
9.07%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
10.21 EUR
Máximo:
24.67 EUR (9.81%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
11.85% (24.67 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
14.39% (30.58 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.s 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.s 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +8.32 EUR
Pior negociação: -25 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +26.08 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -24.67 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PUPrime-Live2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

  • A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

  • A trailing stop set at 350 points

  • A trailing step of 250 points

  • 100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.

  • This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.

  • The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.


Sem comentários
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 18:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 18:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 18:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
