⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)
The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.
The system includes:
-
A strictly defined maximum risk per trade
-
A trailing stop set at 350 points
-
A trailing step of 250 points
-
100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS
This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.
⚠️ Important notice:
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.
-
This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.
-
It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.
-
The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.