Cyril Gross

DIDI Synapse M30

Cyril Gross
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 9%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
17
Transacciones Rentables:
15 (88.23%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (11.76%)
Mejor transacción:
8.32 EUR
Peor transacción:
-24.67 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
60.52 EUR (7 115 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-41.74 EUR (4 910 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (26.08 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
26.08 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
9.57%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.41%
Último trade:
13 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
56 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.76
Transacciones Largas:
13 (76.47%)
Transacciones Cortas:
4 (23.53%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.45
Beneficio Esperado:
1.10 EUR
Beneficio medio:
4.03 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-20.87 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-24.67 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-24.67 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.07%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
10.21 EUR
Máxima:
24.67 EUR (9.81%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
11.85% (24.67 EUR)
De fondos:
14.39% (30.58 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.s 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.s 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.32 EUR
Peor transacción: -25 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +26.08 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -24.67 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PUPrime-Live2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

  • A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

  • A trailing stop set at 350 points

  • A trailing step of 250 points

  • 100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.

  • This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.

  • The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 18:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 18:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 18:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
