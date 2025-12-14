SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DIDI Synapse M30
Cyril Gross

DIDI Synapse M30

Cyril Gross
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
13 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Best trade:
8.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.67 EUR
Gross Profit:
54.65 EUR (6 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.74 EUR (4 910 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (19.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.21 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
8.77%
Max deposit load:
4.41%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.86 EUR
Average Profit:
4.20 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.87 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-24.67 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.67 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
6.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.21 EUR
Maximal:
24.67 EUR (9.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.85% (24.67 EUR)
By Equity:
10.99% (22.87 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.32 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.98 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.67 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

  • A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

  • A trailing stop set at 350 points

  • A trailing step of 250 points

  • 100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.

  • This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.

  • The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.


No reviews
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 18:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 18:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 18:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
