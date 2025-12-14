シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / DIDI Synapse M30
Cyril Gross

DIDI Synapse M30

Cyril Gross
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 9%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
17
利益トレード:
15 (88.23%)
損失トレード:
2 (11.76%)
ベストトレード:
8.32 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-24.67 EUR
総利益:
60.52 EUR (7 115 pips)
総損失:
-41.74 EUR (4 910 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (26.08 EUR)
最大連続利益:
26.08 EUR (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
9.57%
最大入金額:
4.41%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
16
平均保有時間:
56 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.76
長いトレード:
13 (76.47%)
短いトレード:
4 (23.53%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.45
期待されたペイオフ:
1.10 EUR
平均利益:
4.03 EUR
平均損失:
-20.87 EUR
最大連続の負け:
1 (-24.67 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-24.67 EUR (1)
月間成長:
9.07%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
10.21 EUR
最大の:
24.67 EUR (9.81%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
11.85% (24.67 EUR)
エクイティによる:
14.39% (30.58 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.s 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.s 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +8.32 EUR
最悪のトレード: -25 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +26.08 EUR
最大連続損失: -24.67 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PUPrime-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

  • A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

  • A trailing stop set at 350 points

  • A trailing step of 250 points

  • 100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.

  • This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.

  • The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.


レビューなし
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 18:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 18:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 18:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
DIDI Synapse M30
30 USD/月
9%
0
0
USD
212
EUR
2
100%
17
88%
10%
1.44
1.10
EUR
14%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください