Cyril Gross

DIDI Synapse M30

Cyril Gross
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 14%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
20
Gewinntrades:
18 (90.00%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (10.00%)
Bester Trade:
8.32 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-24.67 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
70.12 EUR (8 199 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-41.74 EUR (4 910 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (35.68 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
35.68 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
10.99%
Max deposit load:
4.41%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.15
Long-Positionen:
13 (65.00%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (35.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.42 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.90 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-20.87 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-24.67 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-24.67 EUR (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.99%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
10.21 EUR
Maximaler:
24.67 EUR (9.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.85% (24.67 EUR)
Kapital:
14.39% (30.58 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 32
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 3.3K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.32 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -25 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +35.68 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -24.67 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – Synapse (M30)

The Synapse system is used exclusively on a single M30 chart, with fully automated risk management.

The system includes:

  • A strictly defined maximum risk per trade

  • A trailing stop set at 350 points

  • A trailing step of 250 points

  • 100% automated execution, running continuously on a VPS

This system is designed to capture directional market movements; however, it may be exposed to periods of high volatility or unfavorable market conditions, which can result in losses.

⚠️ Important notice:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets, including FOREX and precious metals, involves a high risk of capital loss.

  • This system does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

  • It is strongly recommended to use risk proportional to your own capital, test the system on a demo account, and monitor your account regularly, even when running fully automated.

  • The author of Synapse cannot be held responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this system.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 18:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 18:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 18:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 18:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
