Mathias Buscher

Enjoy Forex

Mathias Buscher
0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 2%
ActivTradesEU-4
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
113
Прибыльных трейдов:
73 (64.60%)
Убыточных трейдов:
40 (35.40%)
Лучший трейд:
35.66 EUR
Худший трейд:
-41.63 EUR
Общая прибыль:
213.32 EUR (17 271 pips)
Общий убыток:
-133.38 EUR (10 912 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (28.54 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
35.66 EUR (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
90.33%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
35.51%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
21
Ср. время удержания:
24 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.58
Длинных трейдов:
56 (49.56%)
Коротких трейдов:
57 (50.44%)
Профит фактор:
1.60
Мат. ожидание:
0.71 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
2.92 EUR
Средний убыток:
-3.33 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-1.34 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-41.63 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
2.40%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
9.42 EUR
Максимальная:
50.56 EUR (2.44%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.65% (50.56 EUR)
По эквити:
3.40% (103.17 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
AUDCHF 27
USDJPY 27
USDCHF 16
GOLD 10
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 9
AUDCHF 5
USDJPY -13
USDCHF 1
GOLD 80
GBPUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 39
AUDCHF -705
USDJPY -1.3K
USDCHF -678
GOLD 8.2K
GBPUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +35.66 EUR
Худший трейд: -42 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +28.54 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -1.34 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ActivTradesEU-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Enjoy Forex is a combination of range, trend, and breakout strategies in conjunction with an intelligent and conservative money management system. It is ideal for traders who pursue a short- to medium-term approach to trading and want to trade on smaller time frames.


No grid or Martingale strategy is used!


Also, the entry and exit signals are not based on chart patterns or the crossing or combination of indicators (in my opinion, you are more likely to chase the price development with that instead of trading it live). Instead, Enjoy Forex uses a dynamic approach that adapts to market conditions to capture trend movements. For example, Enjoy Forex automatically recognizes higher-level range and trend markets and adjusts the entry and exit signals accordingly. And even if a market is incorrectly identified – meaning the price movement develops in the opposite direction – several routines (including a hedge strategy) ensure that this error is compensated for and the trade still ends profitably.


Trading takes place on the 5-minute chart.


A fixed stop-loss or take-profit is consciously avoided! Why?

  1. It can be traded profitably regardless of the spread.

  2.Accidental stopping out is prevented.

  3. Stop hunting is suppressed.

  4. Positive price development can be better captured this way (The idea: letting profits run, but realizing losses promptly).

  5. Smaller price jumps have little to no influence on entry and exit.


Enjoy Forex uses a conservative money management system that, by default, risks a maximum of 1% to 4% of total capital per trade.


Recommended minimum capital: 3.000 Euro /  leverage: 30


Enjoy Forex trades completely autonomously most of the time – and it doesn't matter which trading instrument it is used on (currencies, metals, commodities, indices, etc.). However, backtests have shown that an irregularity occurs once or twice a year per trading instrument, which requires human intervention. In this case, the open positions are automatically balanced against each other, and I try to end the trade manually in profit.


EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/CHF and GOLD are currently active, tested, and confirmed.


Past results (both in backtesting and live trading) are no guarantee of future earnings. There is a possibility that you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Enjoy Forex is a tool and does not replace the need for sound trading education and responsible risk management by the user."


Нет отзывов
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 20:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 20:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 20:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.21 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
