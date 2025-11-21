シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Enjoy Forex
Mathias Buscher

Enjoy Forex

Mathias Buscher
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 2%
ActivTradesEU-4
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
113
利益トレード:
73 (64.60%)
損失トレード:
40 (35.40%)
ベストトレード:
35.66 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-41.63 EUR
総利益:
213.32 EUR (17 271 pips)
総損失:
-133.38 EUR (10 912 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (28.54 EUR)
最大連続利益:
35.66 EUR (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
91.34%
最大入金額:
35.51%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
25
平均保有時間:
24 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.58
長いトレード:
56 (49.56%)
短いトレード:
57 (50.44%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.60
期待されたペイオフ:
0.71 EUR
平均利益:
2.92 EUR
平均損失:
-3.33 EUR
最大連続の負け:
7 (-1.34 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-41.63 EUR (1)
月間成長:
2.40%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
9.42 EUR
最大の:
50.56 EUR (2.44%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.65% (50.56 EUR)
エクイティによる:
3.67% (149.79 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
AUDCHF 27
USDJPY 27
USDCHF 16
GOLD 10
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 9
AUDCHF 5
USDJPY -13
USDCHF 1
GOLD 80
GBPUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 39
AUDCHF -705
USDJPY -1.3K
USDCHF -678
GOLD 8.2K
GBPUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +35.66 EUR
最悪のトレード: -42 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +28.54 EUR
最大連続損失: -1.34 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ActivTradesEU-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Enjoy Forex is a combination of range, trend, and breakout strategies in conjunction with an intelligent and conservative money management system. It is ideal for traders who pursue a short- to medium-term approach to trading and want to trade on smaller time frames.


No grid or Martingale strategy is used!


Also, the entry and exit signals are not based on chart patterns or the crossing or combination of indicators (in my opinion, you are more likely to chase the price development with that instead of trading it live). Instead, Enjoy Forex uses a dynamic approach that adapts to market conditions to capture trend movements. For example, Enjoy Forex automatically recognizes higher-level range and trend markets and adjusts the entry and exit signals accordingly. And even if a market is incorrectly identified – meaning the price movement develops in the opposite direction – several routines (including a hedge strategy) ensure that this error is compensated for and the trade still ends profitably.


Trading takes place on the 5-minute chart.


A fixed stop-loss or take-profit is consciously avoided! Why?

  1. It can be traded profitably regardless of the spread.

  2.Accidental stopping out is prevented.

  3. Stop hunting is suppressed.

  4. Positive price development can be better captured this way (The idea: letting profits run, but realizing losses promptly).

  5. Smaller price jumps have little to no influence on entry and exit.


Enjoy Forex uses a conservative money management system that, by default, risks a maximum of 1% to 4% of total capital per trade.


Recommended minimum capital: 3.000 Euro /  leverage: 30


Enjoy Forex trades completely autonomously most of the time – and it doesn't matter which trading instrument it is used on (currencies, metals, commodities, indices, etc.). However, backtests have shown that an irregularity occurs once or twice a year per trading instrument, which requires human intervention. In this case, the open positions are automatically balanced against each other, and I try to end the trade manually in profit.


EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/CHF and GOLD are currently active, tested, and confirmed.


Past results (both in backtesting and live trading) are no guarantee of future earnings. There is a possibility that you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Enjoy Forex is a tool and does not replace the need for sound trading education and responsible risk management by the user."


レビューなし
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 20:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 20:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 20:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.21 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
