SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Enjoy Forex
Mathias Buscher

Enjoy Forex

Mathias Buscher
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
ActivTradesEU-4
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
110
Profit Trades:
70 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
40 (36.36%)
Best trade:
35.66 EUR
Worst trade:
-41.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
203.10 EUR (16 330 pips)
Gross Loss:
-133.38 EUR (10 912 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (26.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.66 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
90.33%
Max deposit load:
35.51%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.38
Long Trades:
56 (50.91%)
Short Trades:
54 (49.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
0.63 EUR
Average Profit:
2.90 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.33 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.63 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
2.14%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.42 EUR
Maximal:
50.56 EUR (2.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.65% (50.56 EUR)
By Equity:
3.40% (103.17 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
USDJPY 27
AUDCHF 25
USDCHF 16
GOLD 9
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 9
USDJPY -13
AUDCHF 2
USDCHF 1
GOLD 72
GBPUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 39
USDJPY -1.3K
AUDCHF -800
USDCHF -678
GOLD 7.4K
GBPUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.66 EUR
Worst trade: -42 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.34 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesEU-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Enjoy Forex is a combination of range, trend, and breakout strategies in conjunction with an intelligent and conservative money management system. It is ideal for traders who pursue a short- to medium-term approach to trading and want to trade on smaller time frames.


No grid or Martingale strategy is used!


Also, the entry and exit signals are not based on chart patterns or the crossing or combination of indicators (in my opinion, you are more likely to chase the price development with that instead of trading it live). Instead, Enjoy Forex uses a dynamic approach that adapts to market conditions to capture trend movements. For example, Enjoy Forex automatically recognizes higher-level range and trend markets and adjusts the entry and exit signals accordingly. And even if a market is incorrectly identified – meaning the price movement develops in the opposite direction – several routines (including a hedge strategy) ensure that this error is compensated for and the trade still ends profitably.


Trading takes place on the 5-minute chart.


A fixed stop-loss or take-profit is consciously avoided! Why?

  1. It can be traded profitably regardless of the spread.

  2.Accidental stopping out is prevented.

  3. Stop hunting is suppressed.

  4. Positive price development can be better captured this way (The idea: letting profits run, but realizing losses promptly).

  5. Smaller price jumps have little to no influence on entry and exit.


Enjoy Forex uses a conservative money management system that, by default, risks a maximum of 1% to 4% of total capital per trade.


Recommended minimum capital: 3.000 Euro /  leverage: 30


Enjoy Forex trades completely autonomously most of the time – and it doesn't matter which trading instrument it is used on (currencies, metals, commodities, indices, etc.). However, backtests have shown that an irregularity occurs once or twice a year per trading instrument, which requires human intervention. In this case, the open positions are automatically balanced against each other, and I try to end the trade manually in profit.


EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/CHF and GOLD are currently active, tested, and confirmed.


Past results (both in backtesting and live trading) are no guarantee of future earnings. There is a possibility that you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Enjoy Forex is a tool and does not replace the need for sound trading education and responsible risk management by the user."


No reviews
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 20:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 20:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 20:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.21 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Enjoy Forex
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
4.1K
EUR
5
96%
110
63%
90%
1.52
0.63
EUR
3%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.