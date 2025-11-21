시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Enjoy Forex
Mathias Buscher

Enjoy Forex

Mathias Buscher
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 7%
ActivTradesEU-4
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
136
이익 거래:
94 (69.11%)
손실 거래:
42 (30.88%)
최고의 거래:
326.27 EUR
최악의 거래:
-527.38 EUR
총 수익:
918.19 EUR (41 791 pips)
총 손실:
-664.75 EUR (23 204 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
23 (599.61 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
599.61 EUR (23)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
93.35%
최대 입금량:
59.20%
최근 거래:
31 분 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
0.48
롱(주식매수):
66 (48.53%)
숏(주식차입매도):
70 (51.47%)
수익 요인:
1.38
기대수익:
1.86 EUR
평균 이익:
9.77 EUR
평균 손실:
-15.83 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-1.34 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-527.38 EUR (1)
월별 성장률:
6.79%
Algo 트레이딩:
90%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
9.42 EUR
최대한의:
527.38 EUR (19.89%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
11.34% (527.38 EUR)
자본금별:
23.10% (1 305.28 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 34
AUDCHF 30
USDJPY 28
GOLD 20
USDCHF 17
GBPUSD 7
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 32
AUDCHF 17
USDJPY -8
GOLD 217
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 417
AUDCHF -379
USDJPY -707
GOLD 18K
USDCHF -553
GBPUSD 1.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +326.27 EUR
최악의 거래: -527 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 23
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +599.61 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -1.34 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ActivTradesEU-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Enjoy Forex is a combination of range, trend, and breakout strategies in conjunction with an intelligent and conservative money management system. It is ideal for traders who pursue a short- to medium-term approach to trading and want to trade on smaller time frames.


No grid or Martingale strategy is used!


Also, the entry and exit signals are not based on chart patterns or the crossing or combination of indicators (in my opinion, you are more likely to chase the price development with that instead of trading it live). Instead, Enjoy Forex uses a dynamic approach that adapts to market conditions to capture trend movements. For example, Enjoy Forex automatically recognizes higher-level range and trend markets and adjusts the entry and exit signals accordingly. And even if a market is incorrectly identified – meaning the price movement develops in the opposite direction – several routines (including a hedge strategy) ensure that this error is compensated for and the trade still ends profitably.


Trading takes place on the 5-minute chart.


A fixed stop-loss or take-profit is consciously avoided! Why?

  1. It can be traded profitably regardless of the spread.

  2.Accidental stopping out is prevented.

  3. Stop hunting is suppressed.

  4. Positive price development can be better captured this way (The idea: letting profits run, but realizing losses promptly).

  5. Smaller price jumps have little to no influence on entry and exit.


Enjoy Forex uses a conservative money management system that, by default, risks a maximum of 1% to 4% of total capital per trade.


Recommended minimum capital: 3.000 Euro /  leverage: 30


Enjoy Forex trades completely autonomously most of the time – and it doesn't matter which trading instrument it is used on (currencies, metals, commodities, indices, etc.). However, backtests have shown that an irregularity occurs once or twice a year per trading instrument, which requires human intervention. In this case, the open positions are automatically balanced against each other, and I try to end the trade manually in profit.


EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/CHF and GOLD are currently active, tested, and confirmed.


Past results (both in backtesting and live trading) are no guarantee of future earnings. There is a possibility that you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Enjoy Forex is a tool and does not replace the need for sound trading education and responsible risk management by the user."


리뷰 없음
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 20:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 20:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 20:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.21 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
