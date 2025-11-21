Enjoy Forex is a combination of range, trend, and breakout strategies in conjunction with an intelligent and conservative money management system. It is ideal for traders who pursue a short- to medium-term approach to trading and want to trade on smaller time frames.





No grid or Martingale strategy is used!





Also, the entry and exit signals are not based on chart patterns or the crossing or combination of indicators (in my opinion, you are more likely to chase the price development with that instead of trading it live). Instead, Enjoy Forex uses a dynamic approach that adapts to market conditions to capture trend movements. For example, Enjoy Forex automatically recognizes higher-level range and trend markets and adjusts the entry and exit signals accordingly. And even if a market is incorrectly identified – meaning the price movement develops in the opposite direction – several routines (including a hedge strategy) ensure that this error is compensated for and the trade still ends profitably.





Trading takes place on the 5-minute chart.





A fixed stop-loss or take-profit is consciously avoided! Why?

1. It can be traded profitably regardless of the spread.

2.Accidental stopping out is prevented.

3. Stop hunting is suppressed.

4. Positive price development can be better captured this way (The idea: letting profits run, but realizing losses promptly).

5. Smaller price jumps have little to no influence on entry and exit.





Enjoy Forex uses a conservative money management system that, by default, risks a maximum of 1% to 4% of total capital per trade.





Recommended minimum capital: 3.000 Euro / leverage: 30





Enjoy Forex trades completely autonomously most of the time – and it doesn't matter which trading instrument it is used on (currencies, metals, commodities, indices, etc.). However, backtests have shown that an irregularity occurs once or twice a year per trading instrument, which requires human intervention. In this case, the open positions are automatically balanced against each other, and I try to end the trade manually in profit.





EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/CHF and GOLD are currently active, tested, and confirmed.





Past results (both in backtesting and live trading) are no guarantee of future earnings. There is a possibility that you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Enjoy Forex is a tool and does not replace the need for sound trading education and responsible risk management by the user."