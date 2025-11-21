SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Enjoy Forex
Mathias Buscher

Enjoy Forex

Mathias Buscher
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 2%
ActivTradesEU-4
1:30
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
113
Transacciones Rentables:
73 (64.60%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
40 (35.40%)
Mejor transacción:
35.66 EUR
Peor transacción:
-41.63 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
213.32 EUR (17 271 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-133.38 EUR (10 912 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (28.54 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
35.66 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
91.34%
Carga máxima del depósito:
35.51%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
25
Tiempo medio de espera:
24 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.58
Transacciones Largas:
56 (49.56%)
Transacciones Cortas:
57 (50.44%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.60
Beneficio Esperado:
0.71 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.92 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-3.33 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-1.34 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-41.63 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.40%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
9.42 EUR
Máxima:
50.56 EUR (2.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.65% (50.56 EUR)
De fondos:
3.67% (149.79 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
AUDCHF 27
USDJPY 27
USDCHF 16
GOLD 10
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 9
AUDCHF 5
USDJPY -13
USDCHF 1
GOLD 80
GBPUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 39
AUDCHF -705
USDJPY -1.3K
USDCHF -678
GOLD 8.2K
GBPUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +35.66 EUR
Peor transacción: -42 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +28.54 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1.34 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ActivTradesEU-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Enjoy Forex is a combination of range, trend, and breakout strategies in conjunction with an intelligent and conservative money management system. It is ideal for traders who pursue a short- to medium-term approach to trading and want to trade on smaller time frames.


No grid or Martingale strategy is used!


Also, the entry and exit signals are not based on chart patterns or the crossing or combination of indicators (in my opinion, you are more likely to chase the price development with that instead of trading it live). Instead, Enjoy Forex uses a dynamic approach that adapts to market conditions to capture trend movements. For example, Enjoy Forex automatically recognizes higher-level range and trend markets and adjusts the entry and exit signals accordingly. And even if a market is incorrectly identified – meaning the price movement develops in the opposite direction – several routines (including a hedge strategy) ensure that this error is compensated for and the trade still ends profitably.


Trading takes place on the 5-minute chart.


A fixed stop-loss or take-profit is consciously avoided! Why?

  1. It can be traded profitably regardless of the spread.

  2.Accidental stopping out is prevented.

  3. Stop hunting is suppressed.

  4. Positive price development can be better captured this way (The idea: letting profits run, but realizing losses promptly).

  5. Smaller price jumps have little to no influence on entry and exit.


Enjoy Forex uses a conservative money management system that, by default, risks a maximum of 1% to 4% of total capital per trade.


Recommended minimum capital: 3.000 Euro /  leverage: 30


Enjoy Forex trades completely autonomously most of the time – and it doesn't matter which trading instrument it is used on (currencies, metals, commodities, indices, etc.). However, backtests have shown that an irregularity occurs once or twice a year per trading instrument, which requires human intervention. In this case, the open positions are automatically balanced against each other, and I try to end the trade manually in profit.


EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/CHF and GOLD are currently active, tested, and confirmed.


Past results (both in backtesting and live trading) are no guarantee of future earnings. There is a possibility that you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Enjoy Forex is a tool and does not replace the need for sound trading education and responsible risk management by the user."


No hay comentarios
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 20:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 20:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 20:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.21 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Enjoy Forex
30 USD al mes
2%
0
0
USD
4.1K
EUR
5
96%
113
64%
91%
1.59
0.71
EUR
4%
1:30
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.