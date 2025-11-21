SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Enjoy Forex
Mathias Buscher

Enjoy Forex

Mathias Buscher
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 2%
ActivTradesEU-4
1:30
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
113
Negociações com lucro:
73 (64.60%)
Negociações com perda:
40 (35.40%)
Melhor negociação:
35.66 EUR
Pior negociação:
-41.63 EUR
Lucro bruto:
213.32 EUR (17 271 pips)
Perda bruta:
-133.38 EUR (10 912 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (28.54 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
35.66 EUR (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
91.34%
Depósito máximo carregado:
35.51%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
25
Tempo médio de espera:
24 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.58
Negociações longas:
56 (49.56%)
Negociações curtas:
57 (50.44%)
Fator de lucro:
1.60
Valor esperado:
0.71 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.92 EUR
Perda média:
-3.33 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-1.34 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-41.63 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
2.40%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
9.42 EUR
Máximo:
50.56 EUR (2.44%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.65% (50.56 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.67% (149.79 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
AUDCHF 27
USDJPY 27
USDCHF 16
GOLD 10
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 9
AUDCHF 5
USDJPY -13
USDCHF 1
GOLD 80
GBPUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 39
AUDCHF -705
USDJPY -1.3K
USDCHF -678
GOLD 8.2K
GBPUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +35.66 EUR
Pior negociação: -42 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +28.54 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1.34 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ActivTradesEU-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Enjoy Forex is a combination of range, trend, and breakout strategies in conjunction with an intelligent and conservative money management system. It is ideal for traders who pursue a short- to medium-term approach to trading and want to trade on smaller time frames.


No grid or Martingale strategy is used!


Also, the entry and exit signals are not based on chart patterns or the crossing or combination of indicators (in my opinion, you are more likely to chase the price development with that instead of trading it live). Instead, Enjoy Forex uses a dynamic approach that adapts to market conditions to capture trend movements. For example, Enjoy Forex automatically recognizes higher-level range and trend markets and adjusts the entry and exit signals accordingly. And even if a market is incorrectly identified – meaning the price movement develops in the opposite direction – several routines (including a hedge strategy) ensure that this error is compensated for and the trade still ends profitably.


Trading takes place on the 5-minute chart.


A fixed stop-loss or take-profit is consciously avoided! Why?

  1. It can be traded profitably regardless of the spread.

  2.Accidental stopping out is prevented.

  3. Stop hunting is suppressed.

  4. Positive price development can be better captured this way (The idea: letting profits run, but realizing losses promptly).

  5. Smaller price jumps have little to no influence on entry and exit.


Enjoy Forex uses a conservative money management system that, by default, risks a maximum of 1% to 4% of total capital per trade.


Recommended minimum capital: 3.000 Euro /  leverage: 30


Enjoy Forex trades completely autonomously most of the time – and it doesn't matter which trading instrument it is used on (currencies, metals, commodities, indices, etc.). However, backtests have shown that an irregularity occurs once or twice a year per trading instrument, which requires human intervention. In this case, the open positions are automatically balanced against each other, and I try to end the trade manually in profit.


EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/CHF and GOLD are currently active, tested, and confirmed.


Past results (both in backtesting and live trading) are no guarantee of future earnings. There is a possibility that you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Enjoy Forex is a tool and does not replace the need for sound trading education and responsible risk management by the user."


Sem comentários
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 20:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 20:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 20:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.21 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Enjoy Forex
30 USD por mês
2%
0
0
USD
4.1K
EUR
5
96%
113
64%
91%
1.59
0.71
EUR
4%
1:30
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.