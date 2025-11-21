信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Enjoy Forex
Mathias Buscher

Enjoy Forex

Mathias Buscher
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 2%
ActivTradesEU-4
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
113
盈利交易:
73 (64.60%)
亏损交易:
40 (35.40%)
最好交易:
35.66 EUR
最差交易:
-41.63 EUR
毛利:
213.32 EUR (17 271 pips)
毛利亏损:
-133.38 EUR (10 912 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (28.54 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
35.66 EUR (1)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
91.34%
最大入金加载:
35.51%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
24 小时
采收率:
1.58
长期交易:
56 (49.56%)
短期交易:
57 (50.44%)
利润因子:
1.60
预期回报:
0.71 EUR
平均利润:
2.92 EUR
平均损失:
-3.33 EUR
最大连续失误:
7 (-1.34 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-41.63 EUR (1)
每月增长:
2.40%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
9.42 EUR
最大值:
50.56 EUR (2.44%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.65% (50.56 EUR)
净值:
3.40% (103.17 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
AUDCHF 27
USDJPY 27
USDCHF 16
GOLD 10
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 9
AUDCHF 5
USDJPY -13
USDCHF 1
GOLD 80
GBPUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 39
AUDCHF -705
USDJPY -1.3K
USDCHF -678
GOLD 8.2K
GBPUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +35.66 EUR
最差交易: -42 EUR
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +28.54 EUR
最大连续亏损: -1.34 EUR

Enjoy Forex is a combination of range, trend, and breakout strategies in conjunction with an intelligent and conservative money management system. It is ideal for traders who pursue a short- to medium-term approach to trading and want to trade on smaller time frames.


No grid or Martingale strategy is used!


Also, the entry and exit signals are not based on chart patterns or the crossing or combination of indicators (in my opinion, you are more likely to chase the price development with that instead of trading it live). Instead, Enjoy Forex uses a dynamic approach that adapts to market conditions to capture trend movements. For example, Enjoy Forex automatically recognizes higher-level range and trend markets and adjusts the entry and exit signals accordingly. And even if a market is incorrectly identified – meaning the price movement develops in the opposite direction – several routines (including a hedge strategy) ensure that this error is compensated for and the trade still ends profitably.


Trading takes place on the 5-minute chart.


A fixed stop-loss or take-profit is consciously avoided! Why?

  1. It can be traded profitably regardless of the spread.

  2.Accidental stopping out is prevented.

  3. Stop hunting is suppressed.

  4. Positive price development can be better captured this way (The idea: letting profits run, but realizing losses promptly).

  5. Smaller price jumps have little to no influence on entry and exit.


Enjoy Forex uses a conservative money management system that, by default, risks a maximum of 1% to 4% of total capital per trade.


Recommended minimum capital: 3.000 Euro /  leverage: 30


Enjoy Forex trades completely autonomously most of the time – and it doesn't matter which trading instrument it is used on (currencies, metals, commodities, indices, etc.). However, backtests have shown that an irregularity occurs once or twice a year per trading instrument, which requires human intervention. In this case, the open positions are automatically balanced against each other, and I try to end the trade manually in profit.


EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/CHF and GOLD are currently active, tested, and confirmed.


Past results (both in backtesting and live trading) are no guarantee of future earnings. There is a possibility that you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Enjoy Forex is a tool and does not replace the need for sound trading education and responsible risk management by the user."


2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 20:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 20:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 20:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 20:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.21 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Enjoy Forex
每月30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
4.1K
EUR
5
96%
113
64%
91%
1.59
0.71
EUR
3%
1:30
