Wilson Rodrigues

EURUSD 1K

Wilson Rodrigues
1 отзыв
Надежность
35 недель
4 / 20K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 76%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
739
Прибыльных трейдов:
563 (76.18%)
Убыточных трейдов:
176 (23.82%)
Лучший трейд:
24.04 USD
Худший трейд:
-22.22 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 281.77 USD (17 414 114 pips)
Общий убыток:
-586.05 USD (54 297 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (25.12 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
48.39 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
71.76%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.46%
Последний трейд:
20 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
19
Ср. время удержания:
22 часа
Фактор восстановления:
19.68
Длинных трейдов:
347 (46.96%)
Коротких трейдов:
392 (53.04%)
Профит фактор:
2.19
Мат. ожидание:
0.94 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.28 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.33 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-25.43 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-25.43 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
7.96%
Годовой прогноз:
96.61%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2.15 USD
Максимальная:
35.36 USD (2.12%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.31% (35.36 USD)
По эквити:
13.02% (137.30 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 439
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 477
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +24.04 USD
Худший трейд: -22 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +25.12 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -25.43 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
еще 212...
Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking a profit of 5% to 10% per month by normally trading EURUSD.

The minimum balance is 1000 USD and the MAXIMUM leverage is 500.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high-risk market.

I recommend making withdrawals of your profits periodically.



Risk Warning and Disclaimer.


Trading in the Forex market and other financial markets involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investor profiles. By using services or acquiring trade signals offered here, you acknowledge and agree to the following points:

Risk of Loss – Past performance of any trader, strategy, or signal does not guarantee future results. The market is dynamic and subject to economic, political, and technical variations that can directly impact your investments.
Exclusive Responsibility – All operations carried out based on signals, strategies, or copied trades are your sole responsibility. I am not liable for losses.

Средняя оценка:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.14 06:15  (изменен 2025.12.14 07:36) 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

