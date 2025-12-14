SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / EURUSD 1K
Wilson Rodrigues

EURUSD 1K

Wilson Rodrigues
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
35 semanas
4 / 20K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 77%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
740
Transacciones Rentables:
564 (76.21%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
176 (23.78%)
Mejor transacción:
24.04 USD
Peor transacción:
-22.22 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 285.13 USD (17 414 155 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-586.05 USD (54 297 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
21 (25.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
48.39 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Actividad comercial:
72.77%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.46%
Último trade:
24 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
19.77
Transacciones Largas:
348 (47.03%)
Transacciones Cortas:
392 (52.97%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.19
Beneficio Esperado:
0.94 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.28 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.33 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-25.43 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-25.43 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.12%
Pronóstico anual:
86.40%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.15 USD
Máxima:
35.36 USD (2.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.31% (35.36 USD)
De fondos:
13.02% (137.30 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 440
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 480
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +24.04 USD
Peor transacción: -22 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +25.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -25.43 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
otros 212...
Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking a profit of 5% to 10% per month by normally trading EURUSD.

The minimum balance is 1000 USD and the MAXIMUM leverage is 500.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high-risk market.

I recommend making withdrawals of your profits periodically.



Risk Warning and Disclaimer.


Trading in the Forex market and other financial markets involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investor profiles. By using services or acquiring trade signals offered here, you acknowledge and agree to the following points:

Risk of Loss – Past performance of any trader, strategy, or signal does not guarantee future results. The market is dynamic and subject to economic, political, and technical variations that can directly impact your investments.
Exclusive Responsibility – All operations carried out based on signals, strategies, or copied trades are your sole responsibility. I am not liable for losses.

Evaluación media:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.14 06:15  (modificado 2025.12.14 07:36) 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

