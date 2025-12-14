シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / EURUSD 1K
Wilson Rodrigues

EURUSD 1K

Wilson Rodrigues
レビュー1件
信頼性
35週間
3 / 20K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 77%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
740
利益トレード:
564 (76.21%)
損失トレード:
176 (23.78%)
ベストトレード:
24.04 USD
最悪のトレード:
-22.22 USD
総利益:
1 285.13 USD (17 414 155 pips)
総損失:
-586.05 USD (54 297 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
21 (25.12 USD)
最大連続利益:
48.39 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.25
取引アクティビティ:
72.77%
最大入金額:
6.46%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
22 時間
リカバリーファクター:
19.77
長いトレード:
348 (47.03%)
短いトレード:
392 (52.97%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.19
期待されたペイオフ:
0.94 USD
平均利益:
2.28 USD
平均損失:
-3.33 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-25.43 USD)
最大連続損失:
-25.43 USD (3)
月間成長:
7.12%
年間予想:
86.40%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2.15 USD
最大の:
35.36 USD (2.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.31% (35.36 USD)
エクイティによる:
13.02% (137.30 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 440
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 480
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +24.04 USD
最悪のトレード: -22 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +25.12 USD
最大連続損失: -25.43 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
212 より多く...
Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking a profit of 5% to 10% per month by normally trading EURUSD.

The minimum balance is 1000 USD and the MAXIMUM leverage is 500.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high-risk market.

I recommend making withdrawals of your profits periodically.



Risk Warning and Disclaimer.


Trading in the Forex market and other financial markets involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investor profiles. By using services or acquiring trade signals offered here, you acknowledge and agree to the following points:

Risk of Loss – Past performance of any trader, strategy, or signal does not guarantee future results. The market is dynamic and subject to economic, political, and technical variations that can directly impact your investments.
Exclusive Responsibility – All operations carried out based on signals, strategies, or copied trades are your sole responsibility. I am not liable for losses.

平均の評価:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.14 06:15  (変更された2025.12.14 07:36) 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
EURUSD 1K
30 USD/月
77%
3
20K
USD
1.1K
USD
35
97%
740
76%
73%
2.19
0.94
USD
13%
1:500
