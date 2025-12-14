- 成長
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking a profit of 5% to 10% per month by normally trading EURUSD.
The minimum balance is 1000 USD and the MAXIMUM leverage is 500.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high-risk market.
I recommend making withdrawals of your profits periodically.
Risk Warning and Disclaimer.
Trading in the Forex market and other financial markets involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investor profiles. By using services or acquiring trade signals offered here, you acknowledge and agree to the following points:
Risk of Loss – Past performance of any trader, strategy, or signal does not guarantee future results. The market is dynamic and subject to economic, political, and technical variations that can directly impact your investments.
Exclusive Responsibility – All operations carried out based on signals, strategies, or copied trades are your sole responsibility. I am not liable for losses.
High floating losses hidden behind small wins
The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.
It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.
Not Recommend at all