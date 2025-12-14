SignalsSections
Wilson Rodrigues

EURUSD 1K

Wilson Rodrigues
1 review
Reliability
34 weeks
4 / 20K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 76%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
737
Profit Trades:
562 (76.25%)
Loss Trades:
175 (23.74%)
Best trade:
24.04 USD
Worst trade:
-22.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 276.73 USD (17 413 947 pips)
Gross Loss:
-582.29 USD (54 251 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (25.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.39 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
70.74%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.64
Long Trades:
346 (46.95%)
Short Trades:
391 (53.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.27 USD
Average Loss:
-3.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.84%
Annual Forecast:
95.08%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.15 USD
Maximal:
35.36 USD (2.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.31% (35.36 USD)
By Equity:
13.02% (137.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 437
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 476
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -15K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.04 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
212 more...
Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking a profit of 5% to 10% per month by normally trading EURUSD.

The minimum balance is 1000 USD and the MAXIMUM leverage is 500.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high-risk market.

I recommend making withdrawals of your profits periodically.



Risk Warning and Disclaimer.


Trading in the Forex market and other financial markets involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investor profiles. By using services or acquiring trade signals offered here, you acknowledge and agree to the following points:

Risk of Loss – Past performance of any trader, strategy, or signal does not guarantee future results. The market is dynamic and subject to economic, political, and technical variations that can directly impact your investments.
Exclusive Responsibility – All operations carried out based on signals, strategies, or copied trades are your sole responsibility. I am not liable for losses.

Average rating:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.14 06:15  (modified 2025.12.14 07:36) 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EURUSD 1K
30 USD per month
76%
4
20K
USD
1.1K
USD
34
97%
737
76%
71%
2.19
0.94
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

