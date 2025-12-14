信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / EURUSD 1K
Wilson Rodrigues

EURUSD 1K

Wilson Rodrigues
1条评论
可靠性
35
4 / 20K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 77%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
740
盈利交易:
564 (76.21%)
亏损交易:
176 (23.78%)
最好交易:
24.04 USD
最差交易:
-22.22 USD
毛利:
1 285.13 USD (17 414 155 pips)
毛利亏损:
-586.05 USD (54 297 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (25.12 USD)
最大连续盈利:
48.39 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
72.77%
最大入金加载:
6.46%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
22 小时
采收率:
19.77
长期交易:
348 (47.03%)
短期交易:
392 (52.97%)
利润因子:
2.19
预期回报:
0.94 USD
平均利润:
2.28 USD
平均损失:
-3.33 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-25.43 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-25.43 USD (3)
每月增长:
7.12%
年度预测:
86.40%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.15 USD
最大值:
35.36 USD (2.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.31% (35.36 USD)
净值:
13.02% (137.30 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 440
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 480
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +24.04 USD
最差交易: -22 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +25.12 USD
最大连续亏损: -25.43 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
212 更多...
Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking a profit of 5% to 10% per month by normally trading EURUSD.

The minimum balance is 1000 USD and the MAXIMUM leverage is 500.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high-risk market.

I recommend making withdrawals of your profits periodically.



Risk Warning and Disclaimer.


Trading in the Forex market and other financial markets involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investor profiles. By using services or acquiring trade signals offered here, you acknowledge and agree to the following points:

Risk of Loss – Past performance of any trader, strategy, or signal does not guarantee future results. The market is dynamic and subject to economic, political, and technical variations that can directly impact your investments.
Exclusive Responsibility – All operations carried out based on signals, strategies, or copied trades are your sole responsibility. I am not liable for losses.

平均等级:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.14 06:15  (已更改2025.12.14 07:36) 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
EURUSD 1K
每月30 USD
77%
4
20K
USD
1.1K
USD
35
97%
740
76%
73%
2.19
0.94
USD
13%
1:500
