Wilson Rodrigues

EURUSD 1K

Wilson Rodrigues
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
36 Wochen
3 / 20K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 78%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
741
Gewinntrades:
565 (76.24%)
Verlusttrades:
176 (23.75%)
Bester Trade:
24.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-22.22 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 289.37 USD (17 414 207 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-586.05 USD (54 297 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (25.12 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
48.39 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
73.78%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
19.89
Long-Positionen:
349 (47.10%)
Short-Positionen:
392 (52.90%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.33 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-25.43 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-25.43 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.33%
Jahresprognose:
88.91%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.15 USD
Maximaler:
35.36 USD (2.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.31% (35.36 USD)
Kapital:
13.02% (137.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 441
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 484
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +24.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +25.12 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -25.43 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
noch 212 ...
Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking a profit of 5% to 10% per month by normally trading EURUSD.

The minimum balance is 1000 USD and the MAXIMUM leverage is 500.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high-risk market.

I recommend making withdrawals of your profits periodically.



Risk Warning and Disclaimer.


Trading in the Forex market and other financial markets involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investor profiles. By using services or acquiring trade signals offered here, you acknowledge and agree to the following points:

Risk of Loss – Past performance of any trader, strategy, or signal does not guarantee future results. The market is dynamic and subject to economic, political, and technical variations that can directly impact your investments.
Exclusive Responsibility – All operations carried out based on signals, strategies, or copied trades are your sole responsibility. I am not liable for losses.

Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.14 06:15  (geändert 2025.12.14 07:36) 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

