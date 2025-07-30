СигналыРазделы
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 отзывов
Надежность
46 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 179%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
85
Прибыльных трейдов:
26 (30.58%)
Убыточных трейдов:
59 (69.41%)
Лучший трейд:
283.13 USD
Худший трейд:
-53.60 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 062.13 USD (141 524 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 037.77 USD (62 301 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (553.75 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
553.75 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.21
Торговая активность:
29.72%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.94%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
4.33
Длинных трейдов:
74 (87.06%)
Коротких трейдов:
11 (12.94%)
Профит фактор:
1.99
Мат. ожидание:
12.05 USD
Средняя прибыль:
79.31 USD
Средний убыток:
-17.59 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
18 (-207.68 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-207.68 USD (18)
Прирост в месяц:
1.95%
Годовой прогноз:
23.60%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
44.08 USD
Максимальная:
236.62 USD (20.99%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
35.99% (208.28 USD)
По эквити:
5.85% (56.41 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 82
USDX.r 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
USDX.r 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 79K
USDX.r 20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +283.13 USD
Худший трейд: -54 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 18
Макс. прибыль в серии: +553.75 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -207.68 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

  1. Aurum Synergy

  2. Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA

    • Strategy: 

    • Start Date on this Signal: December 2025


Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 22:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
