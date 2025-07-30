SinaisSeções
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
46 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 179%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
85
Negociações com lucro:
26 (30.58%)
Negociações com perda:
59 (69.41%)
Melhor negociação:
283.13 USD
Pior negociação:
-53.60 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 062.13 USD (141 524 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 037.77 USD (62 301 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (553.75 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
553.75 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
29.72%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.94%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
4.33
Negociações longas:
74 (87.06%)
Negociações curtas:
11 (12.94%)
Fator de lucro:
1.99
Valor esperado:
12.05 USD
Lucro médio:
79.31 USD
Perda média:
-17.59 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
18 (-207.68 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-207.68 USD (18)
Crescimento mensal:
1.95%
Previsão anual:
23.60%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
44.08 USD
Máximo:
236.62 USD (20.99%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
35.99% (208.28 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.85% (56.41 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 82
USDX.r 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
USDX.r 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD+ 79K
USDX.r 20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +283.13 USD
Pior negociação: -54 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 18
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +553.75 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -207.68 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

  1. Aurum Synergy

  2. Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA

    • Strategy: 

    • Start Date on this Signal: December 2025


Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.

Sem comentários
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 22:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
