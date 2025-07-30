SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 179%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
26 (30.58%)
Loss Trades:
59 (69.41%)
Best trade:
283.13 USD
Worst trade:
-53.60 USD
Gross Profit:
2 062.13 USD (141 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 037.77 USD (62 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (553.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
553.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
29.72%
Max deposit load:
4.94%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.33
Long Trades:
74 (87.06%)
Short Trades:
11 (12.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
12.05 USD
Average Profit:
79.31 USD
Average Loss:
-17.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-207.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.68 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
1.95%
Annual Forecast:
23.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.08 USD
Maximal:
236.62 USD (20.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.99% (208.28 USD)
By Equity:
5.85% (56.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 82
USDX.r 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
USDX.r 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 79K
USDX.r 20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +283.13 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +553.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

  1. Aurum Synergy

  2. Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA

    • Strategy: 

    • Start Date on this Signal: December 2025


Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.

No reviews
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 22:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
