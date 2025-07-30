- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|82
|USDX.r
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1K
|USDX.r
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|79K
|USDX.r
|20
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Dual-System Trading Portfolio
This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.
The EAs contributing to this signal are:
-
Aurum Synergy
-
-
Start Date on this Signal: February 2025
-
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA
-
Strategy:
-
Start Date on this Signal: December 2025
-
Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.
⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.
USD
USD
USD