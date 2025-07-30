- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|82
|USDX.r
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1K
|USDX.r
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|79K
|USDX.r
|20
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Dual-System Trading Portfolio
This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.
The EAs contributing to this signal are:
-
Aurum Synergy
-
-
Start Date on this Signal: February 2025
-
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA
-
Strategy:
-
Start Date on this Signal: December 2025
-
Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.
⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.
