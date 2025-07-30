信号部分
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0条评论
可靠性
46
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2025 179%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
85
盈利交易:
26 (30.58%)
亏损交易:
59 (69.41%)
最好交易:
283.13 USD
最差交易:
-53.60 USD
毛利:
2 062.13 USD (141 524 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 037.77 USD (62 301 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (553.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
553.75 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
29.72%
最大入金加载:
4.94%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
4.33
长期交易:
74 (87.06%)
短期交易:
11 (12.94%)
利润因子:
1.99
预期回报:
12.05 USD
平均利润:
79.31 USD
平均损失:
-17.59 USD
最大连续失误:
18 (-207.68 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-207.68 USD (18)
每月增长:
1.95%
年度预测:
23.60%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
44.08 USD
最大值:
236.62 USD (20.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.99% (208.28 USD)
净值:
5.85% (56.41 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 82
USDX.r 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
USDX.r 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 79K
USDX.r 20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +283.13 USD
最差交易: -54 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 18
最大连续盈利: +553.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -207.68 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

  1. Aurum Synergy

  2. Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA

    • Strategy: 

    • Start Date on this Signal: December 2025


Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.

