Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
46 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 179%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
85
Gewinntrades:
26 (30.58%)
Verlusttrades:
59 (69.41%)
Bester Trade:
283.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-53.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 062.13 USD (141 524 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 037.80 USD (62 301 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (553.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
553.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
28.46%
Max deposit load:
4.94%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
4.33
Long-Positionen:
74 (87.06%)
Short-Positionen:
11 (12.94%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.99
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
12.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
79.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.59 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
18 (-207.68 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-207.68 USD (18)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.57%
Jahresprognose:
43.32%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
44.08 USD
Maximaler:
236.62 USD (20.99%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
35.99% (208.28 USD)
Kapital:
5.85% (56.41 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 82
USDX.r 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
USDX.r 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 79K
USDX.r 20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +283.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 18
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +553.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -207.68 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

  1. Aurum Synergy

  2. Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA

    • Strategy: 

    • Start Date on this Signal: December 2025


Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.

Keine Bewertungen
