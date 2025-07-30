SeñalesSecciones
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Fiabilidad
46 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 179%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
85
Transacciones Rentables:
26 (30.58%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
59 (69.41%)
Mejor transacción:
283.13 USD
Peor transacción:
-53.60 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 062.13 USD (141 524 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 037.77 USD (62 301 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (553.75 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
553.75 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
29.72%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.94%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
4.33
Transacciones Largas:
74 (87.06%)
Transacciones Cortas:
11 (12.94%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.99
Beneficio Esperado:
12.05 USD
Beneficio medio:
79.31 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-17.59 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
18 (-207.68 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-207.68 USD (18)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.95%
Pronóstico anual:
23.60%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
44.08 USD
Máxima:
236.62 USD (20.99%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
35.99% (208.28 USD)
De fondos:
5.85% (56.41 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 82
USDX.r 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
USDX.r 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD+ 79K
USDX.r 20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +283.13 USD
Peor transacción: -54 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 18
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +553.75 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -207.68 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

  1. Aurum Synergy

  2. Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA

    • Strategy: 

    • Start Date on this Signal: December 2025


Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.

2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 22:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator
100 USD al mes
179%
0
0
USD
984
USD
46
100%
85
30%
30%
1.98
12.05
USD
36%
1:500
Copiar

