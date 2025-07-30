시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 리뷰
안정성
48
0 / 0 USD
월별 100 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 156%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
97
이익 거래:
32 (32.98%)
손실 거래:
65 (67.01%)
최고의 거래:
283.13 USD
최악의 거래:
-133.20 USD
총 수익:
2 383.89 USD (173 682 pips)
총 손실:
-1 441.44 USD (101 836 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (553.75 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
553.75 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.18
거래 활동:
32.78%
최대 입금량:
4.94%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
3.98
롱(주식매수):
79 (81.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
18 (18.56%)
수익 요인:
1.65
기대수익:
9.72 USD
평균 이익:
74.50 USD
평균 손실:
-22.18 USD
연속 최대 손실:
18 (-207.68 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-207.68 USD (18)
월별 성장률:
-0.93%
연간 예측:
-11.25%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
44.08 USD
최대한의:
236.62 USD (20.99%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
35.99% (208.28 USD)
자본금별:
15.62% (157.95 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 94
USDX.r 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 941
USDX.r 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ 72K
USDX.r 20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +283.13 USD
최악의 거래: -133 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 18
연속 최대 이익: +553.75 USD
연속 최대 손실: -207.68 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

  1. Aurum Synergy

  2. Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA

    • Strategy: 

    • Start Date on this Signal: December 2025


Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 22:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator
월별 100 USD
156%
0
0
USD
902
USD
48
100%
97
32%
33%
1.65
9.72
USD
36%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.