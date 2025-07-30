- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|94
|USDX.r
|3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD+
|941
|USDX.r
|2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD+
|72K
|USDX.r
|20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Dual-System Trading Portfolio
This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.
The EAs contributing to this signal are:
-
Aurum Synergy
-
-
Start Date on this Signal: February 2025
-
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA
-
Strategy:
-
Start Date on this Signal: December 2025
-
Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.
⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.
