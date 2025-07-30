Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

Aurum Synergy Strategy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153447

Start Date on this Signal: February 2025 Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA Strategy:

Start Date on this Signal: December 2025





Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.