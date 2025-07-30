シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Aurum Synergy And Gold Trend Accelerator

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
レビュー0件
信頼性
46週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  100  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 179%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
85
利益トレード:
26 (30.58%)
損失トレード:
59 (69.41%)
ベストトレード:
283.13 USD
最悪のトレード:
-53.60 USD
総利益:
2 062.13 USD (141 524 pips)
総損失:
-1 037.77 USD (62 301 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (553.75 USD)
最大連続利益:
553.75 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
29.72%
最大入金額:
4.94%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.33
長いトレード:
74 (87.06%)
短いトレード:
11 (12.94%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.99
期待されたペイオフ:
12.05 USD
平均利益:
79.31 USD
平均損失:
-17.59 USD
最大連続の負け:
18 (-207.68 USD)
最大連続損失:
-207.68 USD (18)
月間成長:
1.95%
年間予想:
23.60%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
44.08 USD
最大の:
236.62 USD (20.99%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
35.99% (208.28 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.85% (56.41 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 82
USDX.r 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
USDX.r 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD+ 79K
USDX.r 20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +283.13 USD
最悪のトレード: -54 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 18
最大連続利益: +553.75 USD
最大連続損失: -207.68 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Dual-System Trading Portfolio

This signal represents a comprehensive trading strategy managed by two independent Expert Advisors (EAs) running on the same live account. This approach aims to maximize opportunities across various market conditions while maintaining strict risk management.

The EAs contributing to this signal are:

  1. Aurum Synergy

  2. Gold Trend Accelerator Combo EA

    • Strategy: 

    • Start Date on this Signal: December 2025


Safety & Risk: Non-Martingale/Non-Grid. Every trade is independent with Lot Size automatically calculated based on your defined Risk % per trade. Risk is fully controllable and contained.

⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD is advised to allow the dual-engine system to function optimally.

レビューなし
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 22:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
