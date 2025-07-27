- Прирост
Всего трейдов:
185
Прибыльных трейдов:
141 (76.21%)
Убыточных трейдов:
44 (23.78%)
Лучший трейд:
615.73 USD
Худший трейд:
-975.44 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 825.84 USD (1 116 624 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 924.87 USD (18 645 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
25 (162.04 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
955.29 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.05
Торговая активность:
87.72%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.97%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
5 дней
Фактор восстановления:
0.88
Длинных трейдов:
91 (49.19%)
Коротких трейдов:
94 (50.81%)
Профит фактор:
1.31
Мат. ожидание:
4.87 USD
Средняя прибыль:
27.13 USD
Средний убыток:
-66.47 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-17.77 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-975.44 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
2.58%
Годовой прогноз:
31.27%
Алготрейдинг:
89%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
643.73 USD
Максимальная:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
По эквити:
3.51% (371.19 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|57
|NZDCAD
|44
|XAUUSD
|31
|AUDCAD
|24
|archived
|18
|XTIUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|AUDNZD
|56
|NZDCAD
|77
|XAUUSD
|216
|AUDCAD
|35
|archived
|-99
|XTIUSD
|80
|BTCUSD
|536
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|AUDNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDCAD
|6.3K
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|AUDCAD
|2.8K
|archived
|0
|XTIUSD
|214
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +615.73 USD
Худший трейд: -975 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +162.04 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -17.77 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDDemo02
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
Core Positioning of Changhe Technology
A currency pair automated trading EA based on the multi-strategy matrix co-frequency mechanism, specifically designed for three cross-currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD. Through multi-dimensional strategy synergy and pullback/oscillation co-frequency filtering, it achieves a balance between risk diversification and return amplification, adapting to the volatility characteristics of currency pairs in different market environments.
Core Logic: Multi-Strategy Matrix Co-Frequency Mechanism
1. Strategy Matrix Construction
Integrates three core trading strategies to form a complementary matrix:
• Trend-Following Strategy: Captures medium and long-term trends of currency pairs based on Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BOLL), adapting to trend strengths across different timeframes.
• Oscillation Trading Strategy: Identifies range-bound fluctuations of currency pairs via Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (KDJ), accurately capturing short-term pullback opportunities.
• Pullback Strategy: Combines Average True Range (ATR) indicator and trading volume to capture breakthroughs at key support/resistance levels of currency pairs, seizing trend initiation points.
2. Co-Frequency Filtering Rules
Implements triple filtering to eliminate invalid signals and improve trading win rate:
• Timeframe Co-Frequency: Default 15M/1H timeframe resonance (corrected from "15H" for practicality);
• Signal Strength Co-Frequency: Multi-strategy signal consistency score ≥ 70%;
• Volatility Threshold Co-Frequency: Currency pair volatility within the historical 30%-70% range.
3. Dynamic Weight Allocation
Dynamically adjusts the trading weights of the three strategies based on the real-time volatility characteristics of currency pairs (e.g., NZDCAD has strong trendiness, while AUDCAD is more oscillatory). In trending markets, it increases the weight of the trend-following strategy; in oscillatory markets, it emphasizes synergy between the oscillation and pullback strategies.
Core Advantages
• Risk Diversification: Non-correlated trading across multiple strategies avoids significant drawdowns caused by the failure of a single strategy. Portfolio trading of currency pairs further reduces the risk of volatility in individual instruments.
• Market Adaptability: The co-frequency mechanism automatically adapts to different market conditions (trend, oscillation, pullback) without the need for manual strategy parameter switching.
• Precise Entry Points: Triple co-frequency filtering combined with dynamic weight allocation effectively reduces false signals, improves the accuracy of entry points, and optimizes the risk-reward ratio.
• Risk Disclosure: For low-risk preferences, it is recommended to synchronize account funds with our company. Each instrument's positions are equipped with independent risk controls, with zero risk of margin calls.
