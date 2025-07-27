シグナルセクション
Tao He

Changhe investment

Tao He
レビュー0件
信頼性
30週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 8%
FBS-Real-6
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
185
利益トレード:
141 (76.21%)
損失トレード:
44 (23.78%)
ベストトレード:
615.73 USD
最悪のトレード:
-975.44 USD
総利益:
3 825.84 USD (1 116 624 pips)
総損失:
-2 924.87 USD (18 645 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
25 (162.04 USD)
最大連続利益:
955.29 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
88.84%
最大入金額:
4.97%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
14
平均保有時間:
5 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.88
長いトレード:
91 (49.19%)
短いトレード:
94 (50.81%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.31
期待されたペイオフ:
4.87 USD
平均利益:
27.13 USD
平均損失:
-66.47 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-17.77 USD)
最大連続損失:
-975.44 USD (1)
月間成長:
2.58%
年間予想:
31.27%
アルゴリズム取引:
89%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
643.73 USD
最大の:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.51% (371.19 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDNZD 57
NZDCAD 44
XAUUSD 31
AUDCAD 24
archived 18
XTIUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDNZD 56
NZDCAD 77
XAUUSD 216
AUDCAD 35
archived -99
XTIUSD 80
BTCUSD 536
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDNZD -2.5K
NZDCAD 6.3K
XAUUSD -4.7K
AUDCAD 2.8K
archived 0
XTIUSD 214
BTCUSD 1.1M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +615.73 USD
最悪のトレード: -975 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +162.04 USD
最大連続損失: -17.77 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Core Positioning of Changhe Technology

A currency pair automated trading EA based on the multi-strategy matrix co-frequency mechanism, specifically designed for three cross-currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD. Through multi-dimensional strategy synergy and pullback/oscillation co-frequency filtering, it achieves a balance between risk diversification and return amplification, adapting to the volatility characteristics of currency pairs in different market environments.

Core Logic: Multi-Strategy Matrix Co-Frequency Mechanism

1. Strategy Matrix Construction

Integrates three core trading strategies to form a complementary matrix:

• Trend-Following Strategy: Captures medium and long-term trends of currency pairs based on Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BOLL), adapting to trend strengths across different timeframes.

• Oscillation Trading Strategy: Identifies range-bound fluctuations of currency pairs via Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (KDJ), accurately capturing short-term pullback opportunities.

• Pullback Strategy: Combines Average True Range (ATR) indicator and trading volume to capture breakthroughs at key support/resistance levels of currency pairs, seizing trend initiation points.

2. Co-Frequency Filtering Rules

Implements triple filtering to eliminate invalid signals and improve trading win rate:

• Timeframe Co-Frequency: Default 15M/1H timeframe resonance (corrected from "15H" for practicality);

• Signal Strength Co-Frequency: Multi-strategy signal consistency score ≥ 70%;

• Volatility Threshold Co-Frequency: Currency pair volatility within the historical 30%-70% range.

3. Dynamic Weight Allocation

Dynamically adjusts the trading weights of the three strategies based on the real-time volatility characteristics of currency pairs (e.g., NZDCAD has strong trendiness, while AUDCAD is more oscillatory). In trending markets, it increases the weight of the trend-following strategy; in oscillatory markets, it emphasizes synergy between the oscillation and pullback strategies.

Core Advantages

• Risk Diversification: Non-correlated trading across multiple strategies avoids significant drawdowns caused by the failure of a single strategy. Portfolio trading of currency pairs further reduces the risk of volatility in individual instruments.

• Market Adaptability: The co-frequency mechanism automatically adapts to different market conditions (trend, oscillation, pullback) without the need for manual strategy parameter switching.

• Precise Entry Points: Triple co-frequency filtering combined with dynamic weight allocation effectively reduces false signals, improves the accuracy of entry points, and optimizes the risk-reward ratio.

• Risk Disclosure: For low-risk preferences, it is recommended to synchronize account funds with our company. Each instrument's positions are equipped with independent risk controls, with zero risk of margin calls.
2025.12.05 13:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 12:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 21:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 14:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 13:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.09 12:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.09 12:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.27 23:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.27 11:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
