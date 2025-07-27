시그널섹션
Tao He

Changhe investment

Tao He
0 리뷰
안정성
32
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 8%
FBS-Real-6
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
188
이익 거래:
143 (76.06%)
손실 거래:
45 (23.94%)
최고의 거래:
615.73 USD
최악의 거래:
-975.44 USD
총 수익:
3 832.86 USD (1 116 966 pips)
총 손실:
-2 926.74 USD (18 754 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
25 (162.04 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
955.29 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
90.85%
최대 입금량:
4.97%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
5 일
회복 요인:
0.89
롱(주식매수):
91 (48.40%)
숏(주식차입매도):
97 (51.60%)
수익 요인:
1.31
기대수익:
4.82 USD
평균 이익:
26.80 USD
평균 손실:
-65.04 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-17.77 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-975.44 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
2.45%
연간 예측:
29.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
89%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
643.73 USD
최대한의:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
자본금별:
3.51% (371.19 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 57
NZDCAD 45
XAUUSD 31
AUDCAD 26
archived 18
XTIUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDNZD 56
NZDCAD 81
XAUUSD 216
AUDCAD 36
archived -99
XTIUSD 80
BTCUSD 536
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDNZD -2.5K
NZDCAD 6.4K
XAUUSD -4.7K
AUDCAD 2.9K
archived 0
XTIUSD 214
BTCUSD 1.1M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +615.73 USD
최악의 거래: -975 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +162.04 USD
연속 최대 손실: -17.77 USD

Core Positioning of Changhe Technology

A currency pair automated trading EA based on the multi-strategy matrix co-frequency mechanism, specifically designed for three cross-currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD. Through multi-dimensional strategy synergy and pullback/oscillation co-frequency filtering, it achieves a balance between risk diversification and return amplification, adapting to the volatility characteristics of currency pairs in different market environments.

Core Logic: Multi-Strategy Matrix Co-Frequency Mechanism

1. Strategy Matrix Construction

Integrates three core trading strategies to form a complementary matrix:

• Trend-Following Strategy: Captures medium and long-term trends of currency pairs based on Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BOLL), adapting to trend strengths across different timeframes.

• Oscillation Trading Strategy: Identifies range-bound fluctuations of currency pairs via Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (KDJ), accurately capturing short-term pullback opportunities.

• Pullback Strategy: Combines Average True Range (ATR) indicator and trading volume to capture breakthroughs at key support/resistance levels of currency pairs, seizing trend initiation points.

2. Co-Frequency Filtering Rules

Implements triple filtering to eliminate invalid signals and improve trading win rate:

• Timeframe Co-Frequency: Default 15M/1H timeframe resonance (corrected from "15H" for practicality);

• Signal Strength Co-Frequency: Multi-strategy signal consistency score ≥ 70%;

• Volatility Threshold Co-Frequency: Currency pair volatility within the historical 30%-70% range.

3. Dynamic Weight Allocation

Dynamically adjusts the trading weights of the three strategies based on the real-time volatility characteristics of currency pairs (e.g., NZDCAD has strong trendiness, while AUDCAD is more oscillatory). In trending markets, it increases the weight of the trend-following strategy; in oscillatory markets, it emphasizes synergy between the oscillation and pullback strategies.

Core Advantages

• Risk Diversification: Non-correlated trading across multiple strategies avoids significant drawdowns caused by the failure of a single strategy. Portfolio trading of currency pairs further reduces the risk of volatility in individual instruments.

• Market Adaptability: The co-frequency mechanism automatically adapts to different market conditions (trend, oscillation, pullback) without the need for manual strategy parameter switching.

• Precise Entry Points: Triple co-frequency filtering combined with dynamic weight allocation effectively reduces false signals, improves the accuracy of entry points, and optimizes the risk-reward ratio.

• Risk Disclosure: For low-risk preferences, it is recommended to synchronize account funds with our company. Each instrument's positions are equipped with independent risk controls, with zero risk of margin calls.
2025.12.05 13:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 12:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 21:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 14:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 13:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.09 12:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.09 12:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.27 23:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.27 11:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
