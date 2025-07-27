- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
188
이익 거래:
143 (76.06%)
손실 거래:
45 (23.94%)
최고의 거래:
615.73 USD
최악의 거래:
-975.44 USD
총 수익:
3 832.86 USD (1 116 966 pips)
총 손실:
-2 926.74 USD (18 754 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
25 (162.04 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
955.29 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
90.85%
최대 입금량:
4.97%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
5 일
회복 요인:
0.89
롱(주식매수):
91 (48.40%)
숏(주식차입매도):
97 (51.60%)
수익 요인:
1.31
기대수익:
4.82 USD
평균 이익:
26.80 USD
평균 손실:
-65.04 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-17.77 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-975.44 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
2.45%
연간 예측:
29.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
89%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
643.73 USD
최대한의:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
자본금별:
3.51% (371.19 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|57
|NZDCAD
|45
|XAUUSD
|31
|AUDCAD
|26
|archived
|18
|XTIUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDNZD
|56
|NZDCAD
|81
|XAUUSD
|216
|AUDCAD
|36
|archived
|-99
|XTIUSD
|80
|BTCUSD
|536
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDCAD
|6.4K
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|AUDCAD
|2.9K
|archived
|0
|XTIUSD
|214
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +615.73 USD
최악의 거래: -975 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +162.04 USD
연속 최대 손실: -17.77 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDDemo02
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
Core Positioning of Changhe Technology
A currency pair automated trading EA based on the multi-strategy matrix co-frequency mechanism, specifically designed for three cross-currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD. Through multi-dimensional strategy synergy and pullback/oscillation co-frequency filtering, it achieves a balance between risk diversification and return amplification, adapting to the volatility characteristics of currency pairs in different market environments.
Core Logic: Multi-Strategy Matrix Co-Frequency Mechanism
1. Strategy Matrix Construction
Integrates three core trading strategies to form a complementary matrix:
• Trend-Following Strategy: Captures medium and long-term trends of currency pairs based on Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BOLL), adapting to trend strengths across different timeframes.
• Oscillation Trading Strategy: Identifies range-bound fluctuations of currency pairs via Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (KDJ), accurately capturing short-term pullback opportunities.
• Pullback Strategy: Combines Average True Range (ATR) indicator and trading volume to capture breakthroughs at key support/resistance levels of currency pairs, seizing trend initiation points.
2. Co-Frequency Filtering Rules
Implements triple filtering to eliminate invalid signals and improve trading win rate:
• Timeframe Co-Frequency: Default 15M/1H timeframe resonance (corrected from "15H" for practicality);
• Signal Strength Co-Frequency: Multi-strategy signal consistency score ≥ 70%;
• Volatility Threshold Co-Frequency: Currency pair volatility within the historical 30%-70% range.
3. Dynamic Weight Allocation
Dynamically adjusts the trading weights of the three strategies based on the real-time volatility characteristics of currency pairs (e.g., NZDCAD has strong trendiness, while AUDCAD is more oscillatory). In trending markets, it increases the weight of the trend-following strategy; in oscillatory markets, it emphasizes synergy between the oscillation and pullback strategies.
Core Advantages
• Risk Diversification: Non-correlated trading across multiple strategies avoids significant drawdowns caused by the failure of a single strategy. Portfolio trading of currency pairs further reduces the risk of volatility in individual instruments.
• Market Adaptability: The co-frequency mechanism automatically adapts to different market conditions (trend, oscillation, pullback) without the need for manual strategy parameter switching.
• Precise Entry Points: Triple co-frequency filtering combined with dynamic weight allocation effectively reduces false signals, improves the accuracy of entry points, and optimizes the risk-reward ratio.
• Risk Disclosure: For low-risk preferences, it is recommended to synchronize account funds with our company. Each instrument's positions are equipped with independent risk controls, with zero risk of margin calls.
