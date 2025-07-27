- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
184
Profit Trades:
140 (76.08%)
Loss Trades:
44 (23.91%)
Best trade:
615.73 USD
Worst trade:
-975.44 USD
Gross Profit:
3 824.55 USD (1 116 537 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 924.87 USD (18 645 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (162.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
955.29 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
87.72%
Max deposit load:
4.97%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
91 (49.46%)
Short Trades:
93 (50.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
4.89 USD
Average Profit:
27.32 USD
Average Loss:
-66.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-17.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-975.44 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.58%
Annual Forecast:
31.27%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
643.73 USD
Maximal:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
By Equity:
3.51% (371.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|57
|NZDCAD
|44
|XAUUSD
|31
|AUDCAD
|23
|archived
|18
|XTIUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|56
|NZDCAD
|77
|XAUUSD
|216
|AUDCAD
|34
|archived
|-99
|XTIUSD
|80
|BTCUSD
|536
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDCAD
|6.3K
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|archived
|0
|XTIUSD
|214
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +615.73 USD
Worst trade: -975 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDDemo02
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
Core Positioning of Changhe Technology
A currency pair automated trading EA based on the multi-strategy matrix co-frequency mechanism, specifically designed for three cross-currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD. Through multi-dimensional strategy synergy and pullback/oscillation co-frequency filtering, it achieves a balance between risk diversification and return amplification, adapting to the volatility characteristics of currency pairs in different market environments.
Core Logic: Multi-Strategy Matrix Co-Frequency Mechanism
1. Strategy Matrix Construction
Integrates three core trading strategies to form a complementary matrix:
• Trend-Following Strategy: Captures medium and long-term trends of currency pairs based on Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BOLL), adapting to trend strengths across different timeframes.
• Oscillation Trading Strategy: Identifies range-bound fluctuations of currency pairs via Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (KDJ), accurately capturing short-term pullback opportunities.
• Pullback Strategy: Combines Average True Range (ATR) indicator and trading volume to capture breakthroughs at key support/resistance levels of currency pairs, seizing trend initiation points.
2. Co-Frequency Filtering Rules
Implements triple filtering to eliminate invalid signals and improve trading win rate:
• Timeframe Co-Frequency: Default 15M/1H timeframe resonance (corrected from "15H" for practicality);
• Signal Strength Co-Frequency: Multi-strategy signal consistency score ≥ 70%;
• Volatility Threshold Co-Frequency: Currency pair volatility within the historical 30%-70% range.
3. Dynamic Weight Allocation
Dynamically adjusts the trading weights of the three strategies based on the real-time volatility characteristics of currency pairs (e.g., NZDCAD has strong trendiness, while AUDCAD is more oscillatory). In trending markets, it increases the weight of the trend-following strategy; in oscillatory markets, it emphasizes synergy between the oscillation and pullback strategies.
Core Advantages
• Risk Diversification: Non-correlated trading across multiple strategies avoids significant drawdowns caused by the failure of a single strategy. Portfolio trading of currency pairs further reduces the risk of volatility in individual instruments.
• Market Adaptability: The co-frequency mechanism automatically adapts to different market conditions (trend, oscillation, pullback) without the need for manual strategy parameter switching.
• Precise Entry Points: Triple co-frequency filtering combined with dynamic weight allocation effectively reduces false signals, improves the accuracy of entry points, and optimizes the risk-reward ratio.
• Risk Disclosure: For low-risk preferences, it is recommended to synchronize account funds with our company. Each instrument's positions are equipped with independent risk controls, with zero risk of margin calls.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
30
89%
184
76%
88%
1.30
4.89
USD
USD
19%
1:200