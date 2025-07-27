信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Changhe investment
Tao He

Changhe investment

Tao He
0条评论
可靠性
30
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 8%
FBS-Real-6
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
185
盈利交易:
141 (76.21%)
亏损交易:
44 (23.78%)
最好交易:
615.73 USD
最差交易:
-975.44 USD
毛利:
3 825.84 USD (1 116 624 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 924.87 USD (18 645 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (162.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
955.29 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
88.84%
最大入金加载:
4.97%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
0.88
长期交易:
91 (49.19%)
短期交易:
94 (50.81%)
利润因子:
1.31
预期回报:
4.87 USD
平均利润:
27.13 USD
平均损失:
-66.47 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-17.77 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-975.44 USD (1)
每月增长:
2.58%
年度预测:
31.27%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
643.73 USD
最大值:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
净值:
3.51% (371.19 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 57
NZDCAD 44
XAUUSD 31
AUDCAD 24
archived 18
XTIUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDNZD 56
NZDCAD 77
XAUUSD 216
AUDCAD 35
archived -99
XTIUSD 80
BTCUSD 536
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDNZD -2.5K
NZDCAD 6.3K
XAUUSD -4.7K
AUDCAD 2.8K
archived 0
XTIUSD 214
BTCUSD 1.1M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +615.73 USD
最差交易: -975 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +162.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -17.77 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDDemo02
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real1
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
107 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Core Positioning of Changhe Technology

A currency pair automated trading EA based on the multi-strategy matrix co-frequency mechanism, specifically designed for three cross-currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD. Through multi-dimensional strategy synergy and pullback/oscillation co-frequency filtering, it achieves a balance between risk diversification and return amplification, adapting to the volatility characteristics of currency pairs in different market environments.

Core Logic: Multi-Strategy Matrix Co-Frequency Mechanism

1. Strategy Matrix Construction

Integrates three core trading strategies to form a complementary matrix:

• Trend-Following Strategy: Captures medium and long-term trends of currency pairs based on Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BOLL), adapting to trend strengths across different timeframes.

• Oscillation Trading Strategy: Identifies range-bound fluctuations of currency pairs via Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (KDJ), accurately capturing short-term pullback opportunities.

• Pullback Strategy: Combines Average True Range (ATR) indicator and trading volume to capture breakthroughs at key support/resistance levels of currency pairs, seizing trend initiation points.

2. Co-Frequency Filtering Rules

Implements triple filtering to eliminate invalid signals and improve trading win rate:

• Timeframe Co-Frequency: Default 15M/1H timeframe resonance (corrected from "15H" for practicality);

• Signal Strength Co-Frequency: Multi-strategy signal consistency score ≥ 70%;

• Volatility Threshold Co-Frequency: Currency pair volatility within the historical 30%-70% range.

3. Dynamic Weight Allocation

Dynamically adjusts the trading weights of the three strategies based on the real-time volatility characteristics of currency pairs (e.g., NZDCAD has strong trendiness, while AUDCAD is more oscillatory). In trending markets, it increases the weight of the trend-following strategy; in oscillatory markets, it emphasizes synergy between the oscillation and pullback strategies.

Core Advantages

• Risk Diversification: Non-correlated trading across multiple strategies avoids significant drawdowns caused by the failure of a single strategy. Portfolio trading of currency pairs further reduces the risk of volatility in individual instruments.

• Market Adaptability: The co-frequency mechanism automatically adapts to different market conditions (trend, oscillation, pullback) without the need for manual strategy parameter switching.

• Precise Entry Points: Triple co-frequency filtering combined with dynamic weight allocation effectively reduces false signals, improves the accuracy of entry points, and optimizes the risk-reward ratio.

• Risk Disclosure: For low-risk preferences, it is recommended to synchronize account funds with our company. Each instrument's positions are equipped with independent risk controls, with zero risk of margin calls.
没有评论
2025.12.05 13:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 12:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 21:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 14:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 13:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.09 12:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.09 12:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.27 23:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.27 11:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Changhe investment
每月30 USD
8%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
30
89%
185
76%
89%
1.30
4.87
USD
19%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载