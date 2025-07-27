- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
121
Bénéfice trades:
87 (71.90%)
Perte trades:
34 (28.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
615.73 USD
Pire transaction:
-975.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 192.79 USD (1 107 219 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 731.61 USD (11 859 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (207.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
955.29 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
50.37%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.97%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
41
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.45
Longs trades:
36 (29.75%)
Courts trades:
85 (70.25%)
Facteur de profit:
1.17
Rendement attendu:
3.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
36.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-80.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-179.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-975.44 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.48%
Prévision annuelle:
5.76%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
643.73 USD
Maximal:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.25% (234.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|32
|AUDCAD
|32
|AUDNZD
|27
|archived
|11
|XAUUSD
|8
|XTIUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|17
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDNZD
|17
|archived
|-123
|XAUUSD
|-82
|XTIUSD
|80
|BTCUSD
|536
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|-422
|AUDNZD
|2.3K
|archived
|0
|XAUUSD
|-3.9K
|XTIUSD
|214
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +615.73 USD
Pire transaction: -975 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +207.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -179.78 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDDemo02
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
107 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Seize the Ultimate Reversal Opportunity and Unlock the Profit Code for AUDCAD, NZDAUD, and CADAUD!
When the market stages a thrilling sharp decline, and when the trend comes to an abrupt end after a surge, hidden wealth opportunities are quietly emerging — the Extreme Pullback Signal has locked in the precise entry point for you! The range-bound oscillations of AUDCAD, the pulse-like movements of NZDAUD, and the strength shifts of CADAUD. These three currency pairs often brew strong reversals after extreme market conditions, and now is the perfect time to make a move!
Whether you are a conservative investor seeking steady wins or an aggressive one pursuing high returns, you can find a suitable plan:
✅ Conservative Strategy: A principal of 5000 is all it takes to start. With a light position of 0.01 lot, you can play small to win big and proceed steadily. Capture certain profits in fluctuations with controllable risks for greater peace of mind.
✅ Aggressive Strategy: A principal of 10000 starts the compound interest mode. Begin with 0.01 lot and gradually increase positions. Ride the trend to amplify profits and let every reversal become a springboard for wealth multiplication!
Don't let the fleeting market slip away. The Extreme Pullback Signal helps you stay one step ahead in the ups and downs. Join now to unlock new profit-making ways from the reversals of these three currency pairs!
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
18
90%
121
71%
50%
1.16
3.81
USD
USD
19%
1:200