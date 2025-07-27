SignauxSections
Tao He

Limitreversal

Tao He
0 avis
Fiabilité
18 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
FBS-Real-6
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
121
Bénéfice trades:
87 (71.90%)
Perte trades:
34 (28.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
615.73 USD
Pire transaction:
-975.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 192.79 USD (1 107 219 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 731.61 USD (11 859 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (207.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
955.29 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
50.37%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.97%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
41
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.45
Longs trades:
36 (29.75%)
Courts trades:
85 (70.25%)
Facteur de profit:
1.17
Rendement attendu:
3.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
36.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-80.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-179.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-975.44 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.48%
Prévision annuelle:
5.76%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
643.73 USD
Maximal:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.25% (234.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 32
AUDCAD 32
AUDNZD 27
archived 11
XAUUSD 8
XTIUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 17
AUDCAD 17
AUDNZD 17
archived -123
XAUUSD -82
XTIUSD 80
BTCUSD 536
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 1.2K
AUDCAD -422
AUDNZD 2.3K
archived 0
XAUUSD -3.9K
XTIUSD 214
BTCUSD 1.1M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +615.73 USD
Pire transaction: -975 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +207.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -179.78 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDDemo02
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real1
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Seize the Ultimate Reversal Opportunity and Unlock the Profit Code for AUDCAD, NZDAUD, and CADAUD!
When the market stages a thrilling sharp decline, and when the trend comes to an abrupt end after a surge, hidden wealth opportunities are quietly emerging — the Extreme Pullback Signal has locked in the precise entry point for you! The range-bound oscillations of AUDCAD, the pulse-like movements of NZDAUD, and the strength shifts of CADAUD. These three currency pairs often brew strong reversals after extreme market conditions, and now is the perfect time to make a move!
Whether you are a conservative investor seeking steady wins or an aggressive one pursuing high returns, you can find a suitable plan:
 Conservative Strategy: A principal of 5000 is all it takes to start. With a light position of 0.01 lot, you can play small to win big and proceed steadily. Capture certain profits in fluctuations with controllable risks for greater peace of mind.
 Aggressive Strategy: A principal of 10000 starts the compound interest mode. Begin with 0.01 lot and gradually increase positions. Ride the trend to amplify profits and let every reversal become a springboard for wealth multiplication!
Don't let the fleeting market slip away. The Extreme Pullback Signal helps you stay one step ahead in the ups and downs. Join now to unlock new profit-making ways from the reversals of these three currency pairs!



Aucun avis
2025.09.15 21:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 14:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 13:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.09 12:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.09 12:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.27 23:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.27 11:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Limitreversal
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
18
90%
121
71%
50%
1.16
3.81
USD
19%
1:200
Copier

