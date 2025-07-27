- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
121
Profit Trade:
87 (71.90%)
Loss Trade:
34 (28.10%)
Best Trade:
615.73 USD
Worst Trade:
-975.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 192.79 USD (1 107 219 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 731.61 USD (11 859 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (207.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
955.29 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
51.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.97%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.45
Long Trade:
36 (29.75%)
Short Trade:
85 (70.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
3.81 USD
Profitto medio:
36.70 USD
Perdita media:
-80.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-179.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-975.44 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.48%
Previsione annuale:
5.76%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
643.73 USD
Massimale:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
Per equità:
2.25% (234.59 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|32
|AUDCAD
|32
|AUDNZD
|27
|archived
|11
|XAUUSD
|8
|XTIUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|17
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDNZD
|17
|archived
|-123
|XAUUSD
|-82
|XTIUSD
|80
|BTCUSD
|536
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|-422
|AUDNZD
|2.3K
|archived
|0
|XAUUSD
|-3.9K
|XTIUSD
|214
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +615.73 USD
Worst Trade: -975 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +207.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -179.78 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDDemo02
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
Seize the Ultimate Reversal Opportunity and Unlock the Profit Code for AUDCAD, NZDAUD, and CADAUD!
When the market stages a thrilling sharp decline, and when the trend comes to an abrupt end after a surge, hidden wealth opportunities are quietly emerging — the Extreme Pullback Signal has locked in the precise entry point for you! The range-bound oscillations of AUDCAD, the pulse-like movements of NZDAUD, and the strength shifts of CADAUD. These three currency pairs often brew strong reversals after extreme market conditions, and now is the perfect time to make a move!
Whether you are a conservative investor seeking steady wins or an aggressive one pursuing high returns, you can find a suitable plan:
✅ Conservative Strategy: A principal of 5000 is all it takes to start. With a light position of 0.01 lot, you can play small to win big and proceed steadily. Capture certain profits in fluctuations with controllable risks for greater peace of mind.
✅ Aggressive Strategy: A principal of 10000 starts the compound interest mode. Begin with 0.01 lot and gradually increase positions. Ride the trend to amplify profits and let every reversal become a springboard for wealth multiplication!
Don't let the fleeting market slip away. The Extreme Pullback Signal helps you stay one step ahead in the ups and downs. Join now to unlock new profit-making ways from the reversals of these three currency pairs!
