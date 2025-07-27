- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
185
Negociações com lucro:
141 (76.21%)
Negociações com perda:
44 (23.78%)
Melhor negociação:
615.73 USD
Pior negociação:
-975.44 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 825.84 USD (1 116 624 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 924.87 USD (18 645 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
25 (162.04 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
955.29 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
88.84%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.97%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
14
Tempo médio de espera:
5 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.88
Negociações longas:
91 (49.19%)
Negociações curtas:
94 (50.81%)
Fator de lucro:
1.31
Valor esperado:
4.87 USD
Lucro médio:
27.13 USD
Perda média:
-66.47 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-17.77 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-975.44 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
2.58%
Previsão anual:
31.27%
Algotrading:
89%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
643.73 USD
Máximo:
1 018.17 USD (18.94%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
18.95% (2 306.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.51% (371.19 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|57
|NZDCAD
|44
|XAUUSD
|31
|AUDCAD
|24
|archived
|18
|XTIUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDNZD
|56
|NZDCAD
|77
|XAUUSD
|216
|AUDCAD
|35
|archived
|-99
|XTIUSD
|80
|BTCUSD
|536
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDCAD
|6.3K
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|AUDCAD
|2.8K
|archived
|0
|XTIUSD
|214
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +615.73 USD
Pior negociação: -975 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +162.04 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -17.77 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDDemo02
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
107 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Core Positioning of Changhe Technology
A currency pair automated trading EA based on the multi-strategy matrix co-frequency mechanism, specifically designed for three cross-currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD. Through multi-dimensional strategy synergy and pullback/oscillation co-frequency filtering, it achieves a balance between risk diversification and return amplification, adapting to the volatility characteristics of currency pairs in different market environments.
Core Logic: Multi-Strategy Matrix Co-Frequency Mechanism
1. Strategy Matrix Construction
Integrates three core trading strategies to form a complementary matrix:
• Trend-Following Strategy: Captures medium and long-term trends of currency pairs based on Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BOLL), adapting to trend strengths across different timeframes.
• Oscillation Trading Strategy: Identifies range-bound fluctuations of currency pairs via Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (KDJ), accurately capturing short-term pullback opportunities.
• Pullback Strategy: Combines Average True Range (ATR) indicator and trading volume to capture breakthroughs at key support/resistance levels of currency pairs, seizing trend initiation points.
2. Co-Frequency Filtering Rules
Implements triple filtering to eliminate invalid signals and improve trading win rate:
• Timeframe Co-Frequency: Default 15M/1H timeframe resonance (corrected from "15H" for practicality);
• Signal Strength Co-Frequency: Multi-strategy signal consistency score ≥ 70%;
• Volatility Threshold Co-Frequency: Currency pair volatility within the historical 30%-70% range.
3. Dynamic Weight Allocation
Dynamically adjusts the trading weights of the three strategies based on the real-time volatility characteristics of currency pairs (e.g., NZDCAD has strong trendiness, while AUDCAD is more oscillatory). In trending markets, it increases the weight of the trend-following strategy; in oscillatory markets, it emphasizes synergy between the oscillation and pullback strategies.
Core Advantages
• Risk Diversification: Non-correlated trading across multiple strategies avoids significant drawdowns caused by the failure of a single strategy. Portfolio trading of currency pairs further reduces the risk of volatility in individual instruments.
• Market Adaptability: The co-frequency mechanism automatically adapts to different market conditions (trend, oscillation, pullback) without the need for manual strategy parameter switching.
• Precise Entry Points: Triple co-frequency filtering combined with dynamic weight allocation effectively reduces false signals, improves the accuracy of entry points, and optimizes the risk-reward ratio.
• Risk Disclosure: For low-risk preferences, it is recommended to synchronize account funds with our company. Each instrument's positions are equipped with independent risk controls, with zero risk of margin calls.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
8%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
30
89%
185
76%
89%
1.30
4.87
USD
USD
19%
1:200