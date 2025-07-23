Signal Specialist on Forex

This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.

Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.

✅ Pros

This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.

Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.

Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.

❌ Cons

This is not a get-rich-quick system .

It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).

📩 Any questions?

Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG



