Hock Guan Koh

Forex Specialist

Hock Guan Koh
0 отзывов
Надежность
21 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
122
Прибыльных трейдов:
100 (81.96%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (18.03%)
Лучший трейд:
121.27 SGD
Худший трейд:
-31.26 SGD
Общая прибыль:
897.99 SGD (54 112 pips)
Общий убыток:
-223.22 SGD (11 924 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (92.38 SGD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
224.03 SGD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.38
Торговая активность:
98.64%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.91%
Последний трейд:
21 час
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
5 дней
Фактор восстановления:
21.55
Длинных трейдов:
66 (54.10%)
Коротких трейдов:
56 (45.90%)
Профит фактор:
4.02
Мат. ожидание:
5.53 SGD
Средняя прибыль:
8.98 SGD
Средний убыток:
-10.15 SGD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-15.16 SGD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-31.26 SGD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
6.51%
Годовой прогноз:
78.99%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2.00 SGD
Максимальная:
31.31 SGD (0.31%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.94% (31.36 SGD)
По эквити:
25.42% (254.06 SGD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD 53
USDCHF 19
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD 163
USDCHF 66
USDJPY 88
AUDUSD 61
EURUSD 152
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD 16K
USDCHF 5.8K
USDJPY 7.7K
AUDUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +121.27 SGD
Худший трейд: -31 SGD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +92.38 SGD
Макс. убыток в серии: -15.16 SGD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 22
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 176
Exness-MT5Real7
0.69 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.70 × 90
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 7632
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.90 × 4986
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.09 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real5
1.14 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
еще 42...
Signal Specialist on Forex

This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.

Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.

✅ Pros

  • This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.

  • Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.

  • Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.

❌ Cons

  • This is not a get-rich-quick system.

  • It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).

📩 Any questions?
Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG


Нет отзывов
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:57  

I have withdraw some passive income $85.97 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
