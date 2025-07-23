SeñalesSecciones
Hock Guan Koh

Forex Specialist

Hock Guan Koh
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
122
Transacciones Rentables:
100 (81.96%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
22 (18.03%)
Mejor transacción:
121.27 SGD
Peor transacción:
-31.26 SGD
Beneficio Bruto:
897.99 SGD (54 112 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-223.32 SGD (11 924 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (92.38 SGD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
224.03 SGD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.38
Actividad comercial:
98.64%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.91%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 días
Factor de Recuperación:
21.55
Transacciones Largas:
66 (54.10%)
Transacciones Cortas:
56 (45.90%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.02
Beneficio Esperado:
5.53 SGD
Beneficio medio:
8.98 SGD
Pérdidas medias:
-10.15 SGD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-15.16 SGD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-31.26 SGD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.67%
Pronóstico anual:
56.65%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.00 SGD
Máxima:
31.31 SGD (0.31%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.94% (31.36 SGD)
De fondos:
25.42% (254.06 SGD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 53
USDCHF 19
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 163
USDCHF 66
USDJPY 88
AUDUSD 61
EURUSD 152
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 16K
USDCHF 5.8K
USDJPY 7.7K
AUDUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +121.27 SGD
Peor transacción: -31 SGD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +92.38 SGD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -15.16 SGD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 22
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.31 × 13
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 176
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.70 × 90
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 7632
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.90 × 4986
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.09 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real5
1.14 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
otros 42...
Signal Specialist on Forex

This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.

Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.

✅ Pros

  • This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.

  • Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.

  • Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.

❌ Cons

  • This is not a get-rich-quick system.

  • It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).

📩 Any questions?
Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG


No hay comentarios
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:57  

I have withdraw some passive income $85.97 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
