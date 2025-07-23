信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Specialist
Hock Guan Koh

Forex Specialist

Hock Guan Koh
0条评论
可靠性
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
122
盈利交易:
100 (81.96%)
亏损交易:
22 (18.03%)
最好交易:
121.27 SGD
最差交易:
-31.26 SGD
毛利:
897.99 SGD (54 112 pips)
毛利亏损:
-223.22 SGD (11 924 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (92.38 SGD)
最大连续盈利:
224.03 SGD (5)
夏普比率:
0.38
交易活动:
98.64%
最大入金加载:
5.91%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
21.55
长期交易:
66 (54.10%)
短期交易:
56 (45.90%)
利润因子:
4.02
预期回报:
5.53 SGD
平均利润:
8.98 SGD
平均损失:
-10.15 SGD
最大连续失误:
2 (-15.16 SGD)
最大连续亏损:
-31.26 SGD (1)
每月增长:
6.51%
年度预测:
78.99%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.00 SGD
最大值:
31.31 SGD (0.31%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.94% (31.36 SGD)
净值:
25.42% (254.06 SGD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 53
USDCHF 19
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 163
USDCHF 66
USDJPY 88
AUDUSD 61
EURUSD 152
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 16K
USDCHF 5.8K
USDJPY 7.7K
AUDUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +121.27 SGD
最差交易: -31 SGD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +92.38 SGD
最大连续亏损: -15.16 SGD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 22
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.31 × 13
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 176
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.70 × 90
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 7632
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.90 × 4986
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.09 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real5
1.14 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
42 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Signal Specialist on Forex

This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.

Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.

✅ Pros

  • This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.

  • Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.

  • Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.

❌ Cons

  • This is not a get-rich-quick system.

  • It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).

📩 Any questions?
Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG


没有评论
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:57  

I have withdraw some passive income $85.97 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Forex Specialist
每月30 USD
53%
0
0
USD
1K
SGD
21
98%
122
81%
99%
4.02
5.53
SGD
25%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载