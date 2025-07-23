SignalsSections
Hock Guan Koh

Forex Specialist

Hock Guan Koh
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
100 (81.96%)
Loss Trades:
22 (18.03%)
Best trade:
121.27 SGD
Worst trade:
-31.26 SGD
Gross Profit:
897.99 SGD (54 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223.12 SGD (11 924 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (92.38 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.03 SGD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
98.64%
Max deposit load:
5.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
21.55
Long Trades:
66 (54.10%)
Short Trades:
56 (45.90%)
Profit Factor:
4.02
Expected Payoff:
5.53 SGD
Average Profit:
8.98 SGD
Average Loss:
-10.14 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.16 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.26 SGD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.51%
Annual Forecast:
78.99%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 SGD
Maximal:
31.31 SGD (0.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.94% (31.36 SGD)
By Equity:
25.42% (254.06 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 53
USDCHF 19
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 163
USDCHF 66
USDJPY 88
AUDUSD 61
EURUSD 152
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 16K
USDCHF 5.8K
USDJPY 7.7K
AUDUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +121.27 SGD
Worst trade: -31 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.38 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.16 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 22
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.31 × 13
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 176
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.70 × 90
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 7632
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.90 × 4986
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.09 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real5
1.14 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
42 more...
Signal Specialist on Forex

This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.

Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.

✅ Pros

  • This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.

  • Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.

  • Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.

❌ Cons

  • This is not a get-rich-quick system.

  • It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).

📩 Any questions?
Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG


No reviews
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:57  

I have withdraw some passive income $85.97 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
