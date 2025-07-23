- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|53
|USDCHF
|19
|USDJPY
|17
|AUDUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|163
|USDCHF
|66
|USDJPY
|88
|AUDUSD
|61
|EURUSD
|152
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|16K
|USDCHF
|5.8K
|USDJPY
|7.7K
|AUDUSD
|5.8K
|EURUSD
|6.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 22
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.31 × 13
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.61 × 176
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.70 × 90
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.75 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.78 × 7632
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.90 × 4986
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.09 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.14 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 160
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
Signal Specialist on Forex
This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.
Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.
✅ Pros
-
This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.
-
Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.
-
Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.
❌ Cons
-
This is not a get-rich-quick system.
-
It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).
📩 Any questions?
Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG
I have withdraw some passive income $85.97 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account
USD
SGD
SGD