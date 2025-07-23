SignaleKategorien
Hock Guan Koh

Forex Specialist

Hock Guan Koh
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
122
Gewinntrades:
100 (81.96%)
Verlusttrades:
22 (18.03%)
Bester Trade:
121.27 SGD
Schlechtester Trade:
-31.26 SGD
Bruttoprofit:
897.99 SGD (54 112 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-223.32 SGD (11 924 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (92.38 SGD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
224.03 SGD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading-Aktivität:
98.64%
Max deposit load:
5.91%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
21.55
Long-Positionen:
66 (54.10%)
Short-Positionen:
56 (45.90%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.02
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.53 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.98 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.15 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-15.16 SGD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-31.26 SGD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.67%
Jahresprognose:
56.65%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.00 SGD
Maximaler:
31.31 SGD (0.31%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.94% (31.36 SGD)
Kapital:
25.42% (254.06 SGD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 53
USDCHF 19
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 163
USDCHF 66
USDJPY 88
AUDUSD 61
EURUSD 152
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 16K
USDCHF 5.8K
USDJPY 7.7K
AUDUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +121.27 SGD
Schlechtester Trade: -31 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +92.38 SGD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -15.16 SGD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 22
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 176
Exness-MT5Real7
0.62 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.70 × 90
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 7632
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.90 × 4986
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.09 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real5
1.14 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
noch 42 ...
Signal Specialist on Forex

This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.

Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.

✅ Pros

  • This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.

  • Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.

  • Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.

❌ Cons

  • This is not a get-rich-quick system.

  • It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).

📩 Any questions?
Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:57  

I have withdraw some passive income $85.97 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Forex Specialist
30 USD pro Monat
53%
0
0
USD
1K
SGD
21
98%
122
81%
99%
4.02
5.53
SGD
25%
1:500
Kopieren

